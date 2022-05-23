With their pick of 18 venues, world-class dining options and accommodations, nine golf courses and luxurious spa offerings, couples who book a wedding at Pinehurst Resort have a lot to look forward to. More importantly, they pen their own chapter in a storied history that began in 1895.
“Timeless tradition is something that appeals to the Pinehurst Resort bride,” says Michele Soderquist, a Resort wedding planner. “Our own history, and the history of those who have walked our properties or said their own vows here, become part of every bride and groom’s story.”
While many couples say “I do” to the historic Pinehurst name and the 2,200 acres of perfectly manicured properties, they soon find that the unparalleled level of service is what will make their moments legendary.
“From catering to event design, food and beverage, transportation and reservations, you really have a whole team at your disposal — but you have one point of contact, one planner who works with you all the way through your event,” Michele says. “We do really well at communicating with our team across all our properties, so our entire staff knows what’s going on and can jump in, if needed, at any moment.”
A Personalized Level of Service
The Resort’s wedding packages simplify the decision-making process, allowing couples to customize offerings to fit their vision and pricepoint. Planners are ready to be as involved as much or as little as needed.
“We are more than happy to jump right in and plan details for a wedding weekend, from accommodations for the whole party to a groom’s golf outing, ladies’ day at the Spa and goodbye breakfast,” Michele says. “Or, we can sit back and just provide guidance for a ceremony. It’s totally up to what the bride and groom want.”
No matter your choice, a booking at Pinehurst comes with a team of professionals who know each Resort property by heart.
“Many people who come here fall in love with working here and they don’t leave,” Michele says. “There are families of people who have spent their whole career at Pinehurst, and I think that shows in both our food and service.”
Venues with Personality
Eighteen spaces ready for your personal touch include the Carolina Hotel’s West Lawn, indoor and outdoor spaces of Pinehurst Nos. 7, 8 and 9, the fashionable North & South Bar area at the renovated Manor, the newly built semi-enclosed waterfront pavilion at Lake Pinehurst, multiple ballrooms, and even the first tee box on the famous No. 2.
“The Resort property in general is just gorgeous — there are photo opportunities around every bend,” Michele says. “Photographers love coming to Pinehurst. They always seem to find nooks and places off the beaten path, almost like secret gardens, to create perfect vignettes.”
Adaptable to Change
Over the past few months, many couples have changed their perspective on what the perfect wedding looks like. The Resort has risen to the occasion, putting a focus on seven all-outdoor venues and working with brides who have had to make last-minute changes – or move destination weddings closer to home.
“We have systems in place, but we’re not rigid,” Michele says. “We have developed a completely separate set of offerings for intimate weddings for less than 50 guests, and an elopement package.
“No matter your vision, Pinehurst Resort can accommodate.” &
Want to learn more about starting your life as a twosome at Pinehurst Resort? Read more and see galleries of real weddings at pinehurst.com/weddings; or browse dozens of 5-star reviews at The Knot.
