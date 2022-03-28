If today’s news has more than your stomach in knots but you’re still nervous about signing up for hands-on relaxation, visit Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa in Southern Pines. Their staff focuses on relaxation and wellness with protocols dedicated to health and safety for clients and employees alike.
“I was so amazed by the overwhelming response by the community when we were able to reopen our doors,” says Spa Director Shannon Conley. “Once people realized how safe it was they were ready to take their health and wellness to the next level and so many people became committed to a healthy lifestyle.”
Located near shopping and restaurants in Pinecrest Plaza at the intersection of Morganton Road and U.S. 501, Hand and Stone is open seven days a week to help ease your stress and take care of your body in a safe, serene environment.
Proactive Safety Precautions
When it comes to health and safety and navigating the ever changing landscape of COVID-19, Hand and Stone has proactively consulted with industry and healthcare experts to put measures in place to better welcome its guests — and take care of its employees — comfortably and safely.
To ensure the utmost safety and wellbeing of its providers and clients, Hand and Stone:
:: Thoroughly wipes down all commonly touched surfaces and tools with approved hospital-grade or EPA-registered disinfectants and cleaning and disinfecting bathrooms andcommon areas per CDC guidelines.
:: Uses a contact-light transaction process including digital forms.
:: Requires all staff members to pass a Spa Sanitation and Illness Prevention course and perform a practical assessment
:: Ensures that all vaccinated service providers will wear a mask upon request, though they are not required to wear masks if permitted by state and local law
These protocols have been developed to ensure the best quality experience and safety for its guests and employees to better serve the Southern Pines community.
A Boost for Self-Care
The soothing physical benefits of massage are more commonly known, some research has shown “massage therapy has also been found to help relieve the physical symptoms associated with depression and anxiety such as headache, insomnia and widespread muscle pain.”
Hand and Stone’s facial services can help take care of your skin and empower its clients to feel more confident and comfortable with a proper self-care routine.
‘The Team There is a Family’
The Southern Pines team of Hand and Stone is dedicated to its community and clients they serve.
“Our providers are people who have been with us through COVID and many have come from our other locations as well to be a part of the Southern Pines team because of the amazing culture we are currently building,” Shannon says. She’s been with the company for seven years.
“Although we are a franchise, we are a small locally owned business which I think a lot of people don't realize. The team there is a family.”
Learn More
The extensive service menu includes options for massage, facial and hair removal in addition to options for various enhancements. Hand and Stone prides themselves on affordable membership rates in addition to non-member and introductory offers.
To learn more, call 910-939-3621 or visit handandstonesouthernpines.com
