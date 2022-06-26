For graduating high school seniors whose summer plans call for reporting to military posts, apprenticeships or jobs instead of college, Thursday was about them.
The Moore County Chamber of Commerce and Moore County Schools hosted Career Technical Education (CTE) Signing Day for students at Pinecrest, Union Pines and North Moore high schools.
Honoring those “technical education” students who have chosen an immediate career in a technical or military path, the signing day is patterned after the day in which high school senior athletes sign binding national letters of intent.
CTE students signed letters of commitment to the colleges, organizations or companies they will be linked with after high school graduation. Over 60 people attended the signing day ceremony that was held for the first time at the Chamber’s headquarters in Southern Pines. Guests included students, family, teachers, mentors or career representatives.
“All of our students participating in this day are enthusiastic about their future in their chosen fields. We want to recognize their choices and honor whichever pathway they are taking. The pathways may differ, but the outcome is the same — a qualified workforce in high demand career fields,” said Lisa Scott, Moore County Schools’ Lisa Scott, director for Federal Programs, Grant Administration and Career Technical Education. Graduates in the CTE pathway program were selected in the fields of auto repair, culinary arts, lab science, welding and the military.
“These students are making the right decision for their future, and we wish them all the best as they enter this exciting chapter in their lives. We are pleased to be a small part of this journey.” said Linda Parsons, President and CEO of the Moore County Chamber.
