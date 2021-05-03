Nothing from Florida, California, even the Garden of Eden comes close to local, perfectly ripe strawberries. This year, self-pick opportunities may have changed, but the berries — especially the last small sweet ones — are, per usual, glorious.
Of the many ways to serve them, nothing from magazines, cooking shows or bakeries comes close to shortcake.
True, the homemade biscuit or sponge cake varieties take some doing. But variations exist and are perfect for Mother’s Day, when Dad and the kids do the cooking.
First, use only very ripe or slightly overripe berries for shortcake. Hull and slice, sprinkle with sugar and set aside until juices are released.
For the cake, avoid the ready-baked round (tasteless) sponges. Fresh Market has a lovely vanilla loaf cake that can be sliced and used for the base. Sara Lee frozen pound cake is standard; for extra flavor and texture, slice a frozen Pepperidge Farm Coconut Layer Cake into flat rectangles, about an inch thick. Thaw the slices, top with berries and juice. Whipped cream optional, since the cake is iced.
A shortcake trifle looks gorgeous in a tall sundae dish or pilsner glass: layer cubes of store-bought sponge cake with sliced berries and soft-whipped cream or premium vanilla ice cream, softened. Top with a whole unhulled berry. If the trifle is for adults only, marinate the berries in strawberry liqueur; drizzle over the cake.
A breakfast shortcake? Almost. Slice plain bagels in half; toast lightly and spread with whipped cream cheese. Overlap thin strawberry slices on the cheese. Serve immediately
For the kiddies: lay one Lorna Doone or other shortbread cookie on the bottom of custard cups or plastic glasses. Prepare lemon or vanilla instant pudding according to directions; pour directly onto cookies. Chill until set, top with sliced strawberries and a spritz of cream.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.