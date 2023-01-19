You’ve already mixed the perfect playlist, picked flowers and greenery for centerpieces, and tasted and retasted the menu. As your big-day planning winds down, you can almost hear the wedding bells ring. Now it’s time to select your wedding wines.
Here, the adage rings true — last but not least. Even though wine selection often closes out wedding planning, great wines carry dinner into dessert and hours of unforgettable dancing, so don’t sleep on your wine selection. Go with the pros.
Britney Baggett of Triangle Wine Company in Southern Pines offers a free wedding consultation, where you can sample wines that pair well with your menu and your budget. “Whether it’s a BBQ truck or catered by Elliott’s, having the food selections picked out before your wines is optimal,” Baggett says.
At your consultation, Britney will select up to 10 wines to sample, a mix of reds and whites. “We’ll select wines to sample where we can give really deep discounts that are also crowd-pleasers,” she says.
As a rule of thumb, Britney advises offering wines that appeal to the greatest number of people by keeping your flavors clean and simple. Chardonnays can be buttery and oaky, while sauvignon blancs are acidic. If the bride and groom want to go with just one white, select a pinot grigio for a pleasing middle ground. The same rule applies to reds. If you go with one, choose a pinot noir or red blend for an affordable palate-pleaser.
And if you’re searching for organic, naturally grown and fermented wines, look no further than Triangle Wine. The shop has increased its organic selection for customers who don’t want their beverages served with sulfites.
Once you’ve made your wine selection, Britney will help you decide how much to order. She recommends planning for roughly two to three glasses per guest — but you know your friends and family best. Here’s a tip for weddings on a budget: Downsize the standard pour from six ounces to five. This way, you can squeeze an extra glass from each bottle.
Triangle Wine’s services don’t stop after sampling. The company offers delivery and bartending for the big day to ensure your beverages are served at the proper temperature, and pours are well-paced. “The last thing you want is wine that is served too warm or to run out of wine at your wedding,” Britney says.
Oh, and don’t forget about the toast. Guests usually sip whatever bubbly is in their flute without a second thought, but Triangle Wine offers memorable sparkling wines that will have your friends wondering, Mmmmm… what is this?
Your wedding dress has already been altered, the tux is tailored, and the seating chart finally works. Take a deep breath — the tough stuff is over. All that’s left is selecting your wines, and Triangle Wine Company makes that part easy.
Your wedding day is a celebration, and your wine selection lubricates the party wheels, even during the planning process. It’s the cherry (wine) on top. “I like to tell people this is the easiest part of planning your wedding,” says Britney. We’ll toast to that.
Triangle Wine Company is located at 144 Brucewood Road, Southern Pines. The shop is open on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call (910) 246-2100 to schedule your free wedding consultation.
