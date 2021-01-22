You have permission to edit this article.
Plastic Surgery

See Results With Minimally Invasive Procedures

Through all the stress of wedding planning, it can be easy to forget what the big day is really about — the beginning of a future filled with health and happiness. Start your new life off right with the help of Pinehurst Surgical Clinic's Plastic & Facial Plastic Surgery Department. Board-certified surgeons Jefferson Kilpatrick and Russell Stokes along with Hannah Parbst, licensed esthetician, offer a variety of treatment options that will have you feeling and looking your best for your wedding day, honeymoon and beyond.

Photo-Ready Results With Little Down Time

If you want to look your best in photographs, men and women could consider a minimally invasive procedure to treat everything from acne scarring to fine lines. Did you find the perfect backless dress — with a great view of that tattoo you’d rather not show off? Seize the opportunity to shed the ink with laser treatments. Want to leave a razor or waxing strips off your honeymoon packing list? Start weeks ahead of time and enjoy smooth, stubble-free skin on your wedding day, too. If you have stubborn areas of fat, consider coolsculpting, which freezes fat cells with no surgery or downtime.

A Blushing Bride Deserves Glowing Skin

A quick session at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic will make sure that crow’s feet, fine lines or brow lines don’t cast a shadow over your smile. Their team can take care of a myriad of other concerns, like facial hair or blemish-prone skin. Laser resurfacing and microneedling can deliver noticeable results in days, while small amounts of fillers can be used to rejuvenate lip and eye areas.

Make Beauty a Part of Wedding Planning

A consultation with board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Kilpatrick or Dr. Stokes, or Hannah Parbst, the licensed esthetician, is the first step toward a picture-perfect wedding. Just don’t wait until the last minute — even non-invasive treatments, such as a new skincare regimen, should start as soon as possible for the best results.

Learn more about Pinehurst Surgical Clinic's Plastic & Facial Plastic Surgery Department at https://pinehurstsurgical.com/departments-specialties/plastic-surgery/

