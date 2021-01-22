See Results With Minimally Invasive Procedures

Through all the stress of wedding planning, it can be easy to forget what the big day is really about — the beginning of a future filled with health and happiness. Start your new life off right with the help of Pinehurst Surgical Clinic's Plastic & Facial Plastic Surgery Department. Board-certified surgeons Jefferson Kilpatrick and Russell Stokes along with Hannah Parbst, licensed esthetician, offer a variety of treatment options that will have you feeling and looking your best for your wedding day, honeymoon and beyond.
Photo-Ready Results With Little Down Time
If you want to look your best in photographs, men and women could consider a minimally invasive procedure to treat everything from acne scarring to fine lines. Did you find the perfect backless dress — with a great view of that tattoo you’d rather not show off? Seize the opportunity to shed the ink with laser treatments. Want to leave a razor or waxing strips off your honeymoon packing list? Start weeks ahead of time and enjoy smooth, stubble-free skin on your wedding day, too. If you have stubborn areas of fat, consider coolsculpting, which freezes fat cells with no surgery or downtime.
A Blushing Bride Deserves Glowing Skin
A quick session at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic will make sure that crow’s feet, fine lines or brow lines don’t cast a shadow over your smile. Their team can take care of a myriad of other concerns, like facial hair or blemish-prone skin. Laser resurfacing and microneedling can deliver noticeable results in days, while small amounts of fillers can be used to rejuvenate lip and eye areas.
Make Beauty a Part of Wedding Planning
A consultation with board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Kilpatrick or Dr. Stokes, or Hannah Parbst, the licensed esthetician, is the first step toward a picture-perfect wedding. Just don’t wait until the last minute — even non-invasive treatments, such as a new skincare regimen, should start as soon as possible for the best results.
Learn more about Pinehurst Surgical Clinic's Plastic & Facial Plastic Surgery Department at https://pinehurstsurgical.com/departments-specialties/plastic-surgery/
