When it comes to choosing your wedding day team, every soon-to-be-bride needs a dedicated florist that’s ready to jump in and help execute her own unique vision. With decades of experience, a personal approach and a love for design, the crew at Jack Hadden Floral & Events understands the importance of going the extra mile to ensure that every bride is in good hands.
“When you are one of our brides, you have full access to not only me, but my whole design team,” owner Leslie Habets says. “We have an open-door policy. When I call clients it’s not just to fulfill a contract, it’s more like I’m calling up a friend to brainstorm ideas.”
If you’re thinking about your wedding, you’re already thinking about how flowers will complete your look. Jack Hadden’s team of designers have provided some insight for your own brainstorming session:
I’m Not Looking for Anything Complicated. Do I Still Need a Florist?
The short answer is yes. In order for your day to run as smoothly as possible, hiring an experienced and knowledgeable florist is crucial.
“With DIY weddings, people come in and don’t understand the rules of their venue, the fluctuations of the flower market, or the logistics of making everything work together,” Leslie says. “They have a grand plan, and then there is panic, even with small backyard weddings.
“A professional florist is comfortable in every setting and knows how to make it look its best.”
What Does the Timeline Look Like? When Should I Book?
For the sake of your own peace of mind, don’t push flowers to the bottom of your to-do list. According to Leslie, you should book at least three months in advance. The Jack Hadden team handles more than 80 weddings each year; like many local vendors, their calendar fills quickly. Even if you’re not ready to discuss details, you should get on their books.
You should also have your venue secured before you book your floral vendor. Experienced florists like Jack Hadden know the layout of local venues like the back of their hand, and understand the rules of each as well as the best techniques to make them shine.
Should I Have a Floral Budget?
You absolutely should have a budget for flowers.Not much planning can be done without one. Oh, and keep it realistic.
“If you’ve been all over Pinterest and you know what you want, that’s great,” Leslie says. “But lots of girls don’t know what flowers cost, and want a look that may not fit in the budget they have set. We can come up with something to fit that budget, and still hit that wow factor.”
The bridal party often comprises most of the floral budget, so brides should keep in mind the money fluctuation between having three bridesmaids, or having 14.
Are There Packages I Can Choose From?
When it comes to wedding flowers, Leslie has found that two designs prevail: traditional, with lots of blooms and color; and bohemian, with heavy greenery. Whatever your style or theme, a professional florist will work to accentuate it.
“We don’t do packages. Every client is different and every wedding created is different,” Leslie says. “We make sure to customize your look. If we get something in that we think will complete your look and make it stand out, we’re going to include that for you.”
Why Jack Hadden?
When you book Leslie and her team, you can trust that they are going to do what it takes to make sure your day stands out — starting with the bouquet you’ll carry down the aisle.
“The bridal bouquet is one of the first things that’s made. We ask each designer if they love the arrangement and if they would carry it down the aisle at their own wedding. If the answer is no, it’s going back to the table. If we wouldn’t give it to our daughter, our granddaughter, or our best friend, it’s not going out the door.”
Jack Hadden Floral and Event Design is located at 120 West Main Street in downtown Aberdeen. &
For more information visit www.jackhadden.com, call 910.944.1071, or follow them at Facebook and Instagram at Jack Hadden Floral.
