In conjunction with National School Choice Week, a free open house event is taking place on Saturday, Jan. 28, that will offer information about the range of K-12 education options available to Moore County parents. The second annual Moore County School Choice Expo will be held from 1 to 5 p.m., on the Sandhills Community College Campus in Dempsey Student Center.
The expo will bring education providers (public, charter, home, private and online), home learning groups and resource providers together under one roof to help families learn about all local education and service options available.
"At our first Expo last May, we realized that a considerable number of local parents are eager to explore all the alternatives available to them where the education of their children is concerned," said an event organizer, Caroline Kelly. "Parents like to visit face-to-face with school representatives and education service providers, having their questions answered personally. Parents will be able to explore the many options and determine the best fit for their children. Plus, education providers will have a chance to learn about the needs and hopes of local parents."
Nearly every charter and private school in the area will be at the expo, with displays and personnel to communicate with parents and address questions. Covenant Preparatory School, Fellowship Christian Academy, Sandhills Classical Christian School, Moore County Schools Blend+Ed, St. John Paul II Catholic School, Father Capodanno High School, and The O'Neal School have confirmed they will attend.
Representatives from Moore County Public Schools will also be on site.
Parents can learn more about home learning by visiting with representatives from North Carolinians for Home Education (NCHE) and support groups Christian Home Educators of the Sandhills (CHES) and HOPE in the Sandhills. Representatives from the classical Christian home school program Classical Conversations will be present, as well as Liberty University Online Academy, North Carolina Virtual Public School and Moore County Schools Connect Virtual Academy.
Sandhills Community College Career and College Promise (CCP) representatives will explain how local high school students can take college classes while still in high school. Parents can also learn how those participating in the CCP program can qualify for two full years of tuition completely paid for through The Sandhills Promise program.
Organizations exhibiting will be Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina, EdChoice, Parents/Partners for Educational Freedom in North Carolina and NC Coalition for Charter Schools.
TimberNook of the Sandhills, an outdoor nature play school and developer of homeschool enrichment programs will be present as will Inner Genius Unlocked. Holly Web, owner of The Relatable Learner will present her tailored multi-faceted education opportunities for children while adhering to a specific area of need.
Thanks to a generous donor, hundreds of elementary books and workbooks will be available at no cost while supplies last.
Break-out sessions will be offered throughout the afternoon:
SCC representatives of the Sandhills Promise and the CCP program will present the two programs and answer questions.
Abdul Ali, operations director of The Frederick Douglass Foundation of NC, will speak on "The Impact of Choice"
Jennifer Smith, Region 6 liaison of North Carolinians for Home Education, will encourage current and prospective home education parents with "Homeschooling with Confidence and Joy"
Classical Conversations Community Director Bethel Cleveland will present “The Distinction and Beauty of Classical Christian in the Homeschool."
A representative from Parents/Partners for Educational Freedom in North Carolina will also offer a session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.