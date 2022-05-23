Whether it’s a unique frock to rock at the rehearsal dinner, or the perfect set of cufflinks to make the groom’s attire infinitely more dapper, Monkee’s of the Pines is a one-stop-shop for your “something new.” Voted “Best Boutique for Clothing and Shoes” in the annual Best of the Pines competition, Monkee’s has secured a standing invitation to weddings across the Sandhills.
To celebrate that invite, they’re bringing the ultimate gift of access to their unmatched selection of dresses, shoes, accessories and more, and a special bridal coupon that guarantees 20 percent off full-priced to any bride preparing for her big day.
Throw in the expert advice of owner Veronica Lloyd and her wingwoman, store manager Charlotte Owen, and any worry of a fashion emergency can be pushed to the very bottom of that everlasting bridal to-do list.
“We absolutely love it when customers come into the store and want our advice,” Veronica says. Whether it’s styling tips, or simply showcasing what we have to offer, it’s absolutely our favorite.”
When the team at Monkee’s of the Pines attends seasonal fashion markets, Veronica says they prioritize the needs, wants and desires of brides when selecting the new arrivals that will grace the store’s racks.
For grooms in search of the perfect wedding day gift for their soon-to-be forever date, Monkee’s of the Pines offers a wide selection of jewelry that will add the perfect amount of sparkle to her already radiant beauty. From timeless hoops to meaningful necklaces and bracelets, you’ll find baubles of all shapes and sizes for occasions in stock from designers like Sheila Fajil and Julie Vos.
For the brides embarking on the journey of finding the right bow tie to tie her beau’s wedding day look together, Monkee’s of the Pines offers a variety of options from the Charleston-based Brackish line. Looking for something fun and lighthearted for your main guy? You’ll also find leather koozies and keychains as charming as he is from Smathers & Branson.
The bridal discount at Monkee’s of the Pines is available both in-store and online. It can’t be combined with other promotions and isn’t valid for purchases of vintage handbags. Fall in love with the offer Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m.
“We have so many brides that frequent our store, so we are more than happy to offer this incentive program to all those brides who decide to shop with us for their special day,” Veronica says. &
For more information visit: monkeesofthepines.com
