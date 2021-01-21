Say 'I Do' to a Historic Landmark

Securing a beautiful venue is the first task on any soon-to-be bride’s to-do list; but your picture-perfect setting should come with a team dedicated to making sure everything runs smoothly behind the scenes.
Caroline and Don Naysmith know Southern Pines’ Duncraig Manor & Gardens like the back of their hand — they restored the long-neglected property from the ground up, transforming it into a community landmark that offers picturesque settings for every type of ceremony. When Duncraig made its debut onto the wedding scene in October 2020, Caroline and Don made sure it stepped out with a full slate of vendors well acquainted with the Manor and ready to serve each guest to the couple’s high standards.
This full-service approach customized to historic properties is a concept Caroline pioneered in 1989, with the transformation of the 1857 Larimore House and Barn in St. Louis into a highly sought-after wedding venue. She later applied her vision to projects such as Riverbend Chapel near the Missouri River and the Alexander Homestead in Charlotte.
To date the Naysmiths, working as Cardon Consulting, have restored six properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places and opened five of them as event venues.
At each location, Caroline has perfected a system of employees and vendors who work together to plan and execute any event with excellence, in a manner that leaves the bride free to focus on her own happiness. Each vendor has been hand-selected for their commitment to becoming a valued partner in the venue’s marketing and services, meaning they are held to the highest standards — for Don and Caroline and every bride they encounter.
These standards are in place at Duncraig Manor & Gardens where partners offer services at less than market pricing, offering brides the most value for their investment.
“With our full-service events, brides are the ultimate winners,” Don says. “Caroline and I know our venue and each vendor’s offerings inside and out. We take care of the details, and leave brides free to focus on the important things.”
Learn more about Duncraig Manor & Gardens at duncraigmanorandgardens.com. See more of Don and Caroline’s work at cardonconsulting.net.
