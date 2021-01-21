Securing a beautiful venue is the first task on any soon-to-be bride’s to-do list; but your picture-perfect setting should come with a team dedicated to making sure everything runs smoothly behind the scenes.

Caroline and Don Naysmith know Southern Pines’ Duncraig Manor & Gardens like the back of their hand — they restored the long-neglected property from the ground up, transforming it into a community landmark that offers picturesque settings for every type of ceremony. When Duncraig made its debut onto the wedding scene in October 2020, Caroline and Don made sure it stepped out with a full slate of vendors well acquainted with the Manor and ready to serve each guest to the couple’s high standards.

This full-service approach customized to historic properties is a concept Caroline pioneered in 1989, with the transformation of the 1857 Larimore House and Barn in St. Louis into a highly sought-after wedding venue. She later applied her vision to projects such as Riverbend Chapel near the Missouri River and the Alexander Homestead in Charlotte.

To date the Naysmiths, working as Cardon Consulting, have restored six properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places and opened five of them as event venues.

At each location, Caroline has perfected a system of employees and vendors who work together to plan and execute any event with excellence, in a manner that leaves the bride free to focus on her own happiness. Each vendor has been hand-selected for their commitment to becoming a valued partner in the venue’s marketing and services, meaning they are held to the highest standards — for Don and Caroline and every bride they encounter. These standards are in place at Duncraig Manor & Gardens where partners offer services at less than market pricing, offering brides the most value for their investment.

“With our full-service events, brides are the ultimate winners,” Don says. “Caroline and I know our venue and each vendor’s offerings inside and out. We take care of the details, and leave brides free to focus on the important things.”

Learn more about Duncraig Manor & Gardens at duncraigmanorandgardens.com. See more of Don and Caroline’s work at cardonconsulting.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days