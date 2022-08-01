Kuhn_1

If you are feeling excessively sleepy while driving even though you feel you had plenty of time for a proper night’s sleep, you may be waking up during the night because of sleep apnea. Excessive daytime sleepiness is a distinct warning sign.

Sleep apnea, a sleep-breathing disorder that causes pauses in breathing and shallow breathing throughout the night, plagues nearly 22 million adults in the United States and largely remains undiagnosed. Breathing disturbances last at least 10 seconds but could last much longer depending on the severity, and they can happen hundreds of times per night. Without treatment, people with sleep apnea suffer long-term consequences that lower their quality of life — but 80 percent of people with the condition don’t know they have it.

There are three types of sleep apnea, but obstructive sleep apnea is the most common. Obstructive sleep apnea occurs because of a blockage in your airway that prevents most or all air from getting to your lungs. This blockage could be nasal but is most often caused by soft tissues in your throat, such as your tongue, collapsing during sleep. When your brain realizes the lack of oxygen, it’ll awaken you to resume breathing. 

