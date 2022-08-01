If you are feeling excessively sleepy while driving even though you feel you had plenty of time for a proper night’s sleep, you may be waking up during the night because of sleep apnea. Excessive daytime sleepiness is a distinct warning sign.
Sleep apnea, a sleep-breathing disorder that causes pauses in breathing and shallow breathing throughout the night, plagues nearly 22 million adults in the United States and largely remains undiagnosed. Breathing disturbances last at least 10 seconds but could last much longer depending on the severity, and they can happen hundreds of times per night. Without treatment, people with sleep apnea suffer long-term consequences that lower their quality of life — but 80 percent of people with the condition don’t know they have it.
There are three types of sleep apnea, but obstructive sleep apnea is the most common. Obstructive sleep apnea occurs because of a blockage in your airway that prevents most or all air from getting to your lungs. This blockage could be nasal but is most often caused by soft tissues in your throat, such as your tongue, collapsing during sleep. When your brain realizes the lack of oxygen, it’ll awaken you to resume breathing.
Know the Sleep Apnea Signs
Sleep apnea can be hard to diagnose because many daytime symptoms are common among other illnesses, conditions, and disorders. However, there are distinct warning signs to be aware of.
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness: Do you fall asleep while watching TV, working, or driving? Do you feel as if you could fall asleep any second? You may be experiencing excessive daytime sleepiness.
Loud Snoring: Snoring loud enough to wake up your partner or others in the house is a telltale sign of sleep apnea.
Choking or Gasping During Sleep: When your brain awakens you to begin breathing, you may start coughing, gasping, or feeling like you’re choking.
Morning Headaches: Morning headaches from sleep apnea are short but intense. They’ll feel like a tension headache but only last up to an hour.
Difficulty Concentrating: Without sleep, you can’t concentrate. This is a warning sign of sleep apnea that is often overlooked, especially in children.
Irritability: Your cognitive function declines without sleep, and so does your mood. Be aware that if you have sleep apnea, you may be irritable until you can get treatment.
So You Think You Have Sleep Apnea: Now What?
The only way to know if you have sleep apnea is to get a sleep study. You can get a home sleep study or spend the night in a sleep lab. You’ll wear monitors that detect your breathing, blood oxygen level, snoring, heart rate, and restlessness. This data will allow a sleep doctor to determine your sleep apnea. Based on the average number of breathing disturbances per hour, they’ll evaluate the severity, which impacts the type of treatments that’ll work for you.
Sleep Apnea Treatments: CPAP and Oral Appliance Therapy
The gold standard for treatment of all types of sleep apnea used to be a CPAP machine. The machine is still the standard for severe obstructive sleep apnea, but another, less invasive option exists for those with mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea: an oral appliance.
About CPAP Machines
The Continuous Positive Airway Pressure machine consists of a mask worn over your nose and/or mouth while you sleep. The mask connects to the machine through tubes with a continuous oxygen flow.
The pressure on your airway stimulates the muscles and causes them to contract, moving your soft tissues out of the way. CPAP is 100 percent effective in theory — the only catch is you have to wear it every time you sleep.
About Oral Appliance Therapy
Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) is a revolutionary treatment for those with mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea. The tongue is often the culprit of sleep-breathing disorders, so your oral appliance repositions your jaw forward to make more room for your tongue to relax.
The appliance is comfortable and easy to wear. It doesn’t require any electricity, masks, or tubes. It’s simply an orthotic you wear in your mouth each time you sleep.
An oral appliance avoids all the unpleasant side effects of the CPAP machine, such as bloating and dry mouth, because there is no airflow other than what you breathe naturally. OAT has become the top choice for people with sleep apnea, and it’s more effective in practical use because it’s easier and more comfortable to use.
Do You Have Sleep Apnea?
Are you concerned you may have sleep apnea? Dr. Mandy Grimshaw of Kuhn Dental Associates has helped hundreds of people in Moore County get a better night’s sleep with oral appliance therapy.
