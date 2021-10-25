Book Signing
Michael Almond will be at the Country Club of North Carolina at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, to discuss his debut novel “The Tannery.”
The event includes a presentation from the author an audience question-and-answer session and book signing.
Almond, a retired attorney lives in the Blue Ridge Mountains
CCNC is located at 1600 Morganton Road, Pinehurst.
The event is free, but registration is required by going to www.ticketmesandhills.com. For further information, call The Country Bookshop at (910) 692-3211.
Frights and Pints
In this event for adults, scheduled at Aberdeen Lake Park for Friday, Oct. 29, at 5:30 p.m., the film is “Freaky,” rated R.
There will be yard games, beer and concessions available.
For information, visit www.townofaberdeen.net.
Festival d’Avion
The 2021 Festival D'Avion is the third-annual celebration of freedom and flight at the Moore County Airport, located just outside of Pinehurst. Events begin Friday, Oct. 29, with the gates open at 5 p.m. for On the Border: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band.
Author Mark Anderson will be there Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30, to sign copies of his recent book “Shadows of Saigon.
Saturday’s events include a collection of special activities, displays, entertainment and food and beverages, including the Golden Knights, classic and military aircraft, the Bandit Flight Team and classic cars.
Children of Fallen Heroes (CFH) will host a Trunk or Treat, which features a costume contest and many other activities.
A combo ticket is $25 and includes the concert Friday night and the Saturday festival. Concert only tickets are $15, and Saturday only tickets are $15. Children 12 and Under are admitted free. Tickets are available at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Encore Center
Encore Center presents “The Innocents,” the story of unspeakable horror that begins when a young governess arrives at an English estate to oversee two precocious orphaned youngsters. There’s also a motherly cook, but these four aren’t alone — they’re haunted by fears and phantoms and by ghastly shadows.
Shows are Friday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m.; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m.
For tickets or information, visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/encorecenter/6154 or call the box office at (910) 725-0603.
Jazz Brunch
The Come Sunday Jazz Brunch, featuring music from Al Strong and the 99 Brass Band, will be held Sunday, Oct. 31, from 11:30 to 2 p.m. at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities.
A boxed brunch is available.
Tickets range from $25 to $50, with brunch. VIP tables are available. Get tickets at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Weymouth is located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
Hallelujah Night
Pentecostal Cottage, at 536 Bascom Chapel Road, Robbins, is hosting a Hallelujah Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
“We will be set up at the end of the driveway, giving out gospel tracts, candy and bottles of water,” says a spokesman.
For information, call (910) 464-1347.
Trunk or Treat
There will be a trunk or treat at the Pool Park Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m., with a prize for the best display.
The event is co-sponsored by the Rufus McLaughlin American Legion Post Auxiliary Unit No. 177 and the Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department.
Reserve free space by calling Tina at (910) 723-4454 or Sylvia at (910) 261-8633.
COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly followed.
The park is located at 735 S. Stephens St., Southern Pines
Nightmare at the NAV
National Athletic Village (NAV) presents Nightmare at the NAV Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m., with a haunted trail featuring games, a fire pit (and for adults, a booze corner).
Tickets are $35. For more information, go to tms.ezfacility.com/OnlineRegistrations/Register.aspx.
Car and Motorcycle Show
The fourth annual Central Carolina Community College Car and Motorcycle Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the CCCC Emergency Services Training Center, 3000 Airport Road, Sanford.
There is no registration fee for the show, with free spectator admission. However, donations will be gladly accepted at the show to support the Automotive Restoration and Motorcycle Mechanics students and programs. Judging begins at 11 a.m. – with all makes and models welcome to participate.
There will be live tech skill demonstrations by the Automotive Restoration students.
Adult Story Time
Audrey Moriarty will read some of her favorite short stories at noon Tuesday, at Given Memorial Library in Pinehurst. (Masks are required inside the library.)
“Bring your lunch and be transported by stories to feed your mind,” says a spokesman.
The library is located at 150 Cherokee Road.
Bible-Themed Trunk or Treat
Calvary Baptist Church, 549 Plank Road, Carthage, will hold trunk or treat from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Carolina Phil Gala
The Carolina Philharmonic holds its annual gala Friday, Oct. 29, at the Pinehurst Fair Barn.
An elegant evening, catered by Elliott’s on Linden, features epicurean hors d’oeuvres, wine pairings celebrating four distinctive French regions, cocktails and entertainment featuring jazz songstress Hilary Gardner.
Proceeds benefit the Carolina Phil’s music education programs.
For ticket information, call (910) 687-0287 or visit www.carolinaphil.org.
Trunk or Treat Drive-Through
First Baptist Church in Carthage presents a trunk or treat drive-through from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at 108 McNeill St., Carthage.
“Dress up and remain in your vehicle as you drive through for safe Halloween fun,” says a spokesman.
Neon Rooster
Owners Derrick Numbers and Gosia Kasperska announce the opening of the Neon Rooster with an open house Thursday, Oct. 28, featuring performances by Moore County natives Danielle Cormier and Jonathan Robinson.
Cormier is currently on tour with her new CD
The venue is located on Knight Street in Aberdeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.