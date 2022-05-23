In the haze of excitement intensified by nerves, the bride and groom will certainly miss details of their own wedding: a flower girl’s shy smile, Grandma doing the jitterbug, a friend rolling her eyes over the cake. Capturing these fleeting moments is the videographer’s job: “I love what I do,” says Terry McMillian of Brick Capital Video in Sanford.
Perhaps because he does it so well. A trained eye captures these moments best, and McMillian has been behind the camera for decades. This Sanford native served in the Marines as a robotic technician, taught technology courses at Pinecrest and Union Pines, holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in related fields. He settled on videography in 1985 — holiday parties, business meetings, even funerals. Now, weddings make up 95 percent of McMillian’s bookings. “While you cherish the memories, we’ll preserve the legacy,” he tells couples.
Although he works with the wedding planner and from his own checklist, suggestions are welcome. Filming could begin before the ceremony as the bride, her mother and her attendants gather for hairdressing and makeup. Or the florist constructing a bower of white lilies, the caterer setting the tables, special features of the venue — maybe a cathedral, maybe a meadow. For sure, Brick Capital Video will catch the family dog, bedecked in a frilly white collar, trotting down the aisle. Sometimes, McMillian obtains pre-wedding interviews with bride and groom and another with both sets of parents.
How sweet when the bride blows her new husband a kiss.
Then, Brick Capital Video’s signature shot: “This is the bride’s day. I like to surround the bottom of her dress with flowers,” McMillian says.
At the reception, guests are relaxed, therefore interviews more personal. The finished DVD, about an hour, begins with a trailer and flows smoothly. The videographer might edit out a baby crying – maybe not, since small details provide texture.
Experience has taught Brick Capital Video to use only the highest quality professional cameras and other equipment, to ensure a product as polished as the bride. No wonder “capturing memories” is his banner and the result a priceless time capsule for the couple to enjoy forever. &
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.