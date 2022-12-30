Inspired by Katie Jernigan’s story? If you also dream about a career in health care, or want to find out more about the Medical Assisting program starting on Jan. 23, visit www.sandhills.edu/ma-program or contact Melinda Morgan at (910) 695-3913 morganm@sandhills.edu.
To learn more about additional quick job training opportunities and resources at Sandhills, call our Workforce Continuing Education department at 910.695.3980.
WCE classes, like the one Katie Jernigan took, do not require an application and have varied start dates throughout the semester.
Spring Semester
The 16-week curriculum/college credit semester and first eight-week session begin on January 9. The second eight-week session begins on March 13. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week session classes. Current students can register for spring semester classes using Self-Service. New students can apply from the link at www.sandhills.edu.
Go to http://bit.ly/3ENlFF8 to view the complete schedule of WCE classes and information about all SCC majors, CCP programs and classes, transfer opportunities, and registration.
Boys and Girls Club
Sandhills is now the location of a new Boys & Girls Club Unit. It runs from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. for kindergarten through 5th grade. The club is ideal for parents/guardians taking SCC afternoon/evening classes, those who need study time, need to utilize the computer lab, or work on projects. Club participants will receive homework assistance, and dinner is provided. The cost is $40 per child per year.
In addition, there is a drop-in Boys and Girls Club from 6 to 9 p.m, for children of parents/guardians taking evening classes or needing to meet for group projects or other reasons. Dinner is provided for the children. This drop-in club is free.
