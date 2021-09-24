Still think you’re doing a good deed by filling your recycling bin with pizza boxes and plastic flower pots? Know you could recycle more, but not sure what belongs in your town’s green container or the county’s receptacles?
To recycle more, you have to recycle right. That’s the two-pronged message behind Moore County Solid Waste’s new #RecycleMoore, #RecycleRight campaign to educate local residents on what’s actually recyclable — and what’s contaminating a potentially valuable haul.
“We think recycling is a big deal here in Moore County,” says solid waste director David Lambert. “Recycling protects the environment and creates jobs here in North Carolina. When we recycle right, we might even be able to dispose of the county’s waste at a lower cost than actual household trash.”
What is Recyclable?
When items are placed in the recycling bin that don’t belong, it makes recycling expensive and the products less desirable to the market; but with misinformation, misconceptions, and changing rules it is a challenge to get everyone on the same page regarding what is — and what is not — recyclable.
This is where the #RecycleMoore campaign comes in. Leaders from every town and village in Moore County are working together to promote a single, county-wide set of recycling guidelines.
These guidelines are designed to reduce confusion regarding recycling, standardize rules within Moore County, and maximize the types of material that can be recycled in the program. These recycling standards apply to residents who enjoy existing curbside recycling programs and those who visit County drop-off facilities.
What Else Will the County Accept?
While not all materials are accepted in comingled recycling bins, county drop- off sites accept electronics, glass, and metal. The landfill accepts tires and yard waste, as well as construction and demolition material.
Hazardous materials can be disposed of at Eagle Springs and Carthage collection sites, as well during the upcoming annual household hazardous waste event, set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Pinecrest High School.
During this special one-day-event, the county will accept all household hazardous material (like paint, chemicals, cleaners, etc.) for free. A paper shredding truck and medicine drop-off stations will also be on site.
How to Learn More
If you have questions or are interested in the state of recycling in North Carolina, drop in to a town-hall style meeting at Aberdeen Parks And Recreation Department (301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen NC 28315) at 6 p.m. on Oct. 14.
If an online meeting option is made available, a link will be made available on the solid waste department’s website and social media pages.
