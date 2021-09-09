Hope For Recovery sponsored by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Sept 18, from 2-5 p.m., 100 Middleton St. Robbins (Green Space stage) featuring special guest speakers, live gospel music and refreshments. This is a free event open to the public.
5K Run/Walk for Recovery sponsored by Drug Free Moore County on Saturday, Sept. 25, 8 a.m. registration begins, 105 E. Barrett Street (Moore ReCreations Community Recovery Center) featuring special guest speakers, live music and treatment providers on site. Early registration ($15) at TicketMeSandhills.com or bring $20 cash the day of the event to participate in the run/walk.
