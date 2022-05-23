With a rich history rooted in the village of Pinehurst and stunning architecture, the Fair Barn is an iconic blank canvas that can stand on its own but also plays with others. Built in 1917, the Fair Barn boasts 10,000 square feet of natural beauty that can be dressed up or down, allowing each bride to write their own chapter in the venue’s history book.
Setting the Stage for Your Fairytale
From dramatically exposed scissor trusses to warm woodwork and dreamy skylights, the Fair Barn exudes a sense of effortless grace that will leave a positive first impression on the bride, groom, and their guests. Whether you envision classic and minimalistic elegance as the backdrop for your happily-ever-after, or you’d prefer to showcase your style and individuality, the Fair Barn offers flexibility for every bride – and every budget.
For those interested in investing in personal touches, the expansive square footage and minimal restrictions on aesthetic choices allow couples a myriad of opportunities to make the space their own — whether they choose to dress it up or keep it low-key. Brides will find the space well-suited to a myriad of wedding trends – both natural and foraged and bold and texturized.
Behind the altar is a large focal point that anchors the room, ensuring all focus is directed toward the bride and groom. When it comes to seating, you can choose from tables of any shape, or opt for lounge seating for a more relaxed vibe. Different lighting options can also add drama to designated dance floor spaces, call attention to the venue’s natural beauty, or highlight centerpiece arrangements. Natural acoustics are perfect for live bands or dancing directed by a DJ; and out-of-the-box ideas, like including adoptable pets in your wedding party, are always welcome.
No matter what theme you choose, the Fair Barn sets each couple up for success in their endeavor to let their love stories shine.
Al Fresco Options and Other Amenities
The Fair Barn’s location in the oldest continuously operating equine sports complex in North Carolina allows plenty of fluidity for outdoor spaces, enhancing the overall atmosphere on your special day. While many brides hold their ceremony and reception behind the barn doors, others have set up an altar just outside — waiting to unveil the spaces they’ve created for eating, drinking and dancing until after they’ve said “I do.”
Outdoor space can also serve as an extension of the reception — for a pre-dinner cocktail hour, late night lawn games or a special farewell as the newlyweds drive off into the sunset.
Perhaps most importantly, though the barn is historic, amenities are state-of-the-art. You’ll find a large catering kitchen, dressing rooms, beautifully tiled restrooms, and a private bathroom just for the wedding party and those working behind the scenes.
The only catch? Reserve your preferred date quickly, because the Fair Barn is a one-of-a-kind venue too good to be kept a secret. &
For more information and photo galleries, visit: www.vopnc.org/our-government/departments/fair-barn
