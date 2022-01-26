Valentine’s Day approaches. Hearts and kisses aren’t the only way to celebrate. Put a little more chocolate in your life with …
Mole: This spicy-savory Mexican sauce for chicken or rice contains onions, garlic,
cumin, cinnamon, raisins and dark chocolate. Available in jars but simple to make. Consult Google for recipes
Fondue: Resurrect this sixties favorite – fruit (and pound cake) dipped in warm melted chocolate chips: strawberries, banana slices, orange sections, melon and pineapple chunks.
Mocha, two ways: Gently heat chocolate milk mixed with a spoonful of instant coffee granules until granules melt. Bring to just under boiling, pour into mugs, top with whipped cream. Or, mix a spoonful of chocolate sauce into steaming black coffee.
DIY truffles: Search Martha Stewart’s Easy 5-Ingredient Truffles. Amazing!
Cookie surprise: Substitute Nutella for peanut butter in p-b cookie recipe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.