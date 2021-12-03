The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst:

September 2021

Sept. 1, 2021

Kristen Wall, Aberdeen, a son, Gianni Jayce Jackson

Sept. 2, 2021

Bianca Casarrubias-Wilson and Darius J. Wilson, Fayetteville, a daughter, Xiomara J. Wilson

Sept. 3, 2021

Leunda McNeill, Pinebluff, a son, Jacobi Lee Diggs

Tamar and Toni-Anne Brown, Aberdeen, a son, Elijah Xhaiden Brown

Jordan Williams and Crystal Cabic, Sanford, a son, Memphis Jordan Williams

Patrick Jarrell Meeks and Randie Leigh Meeks, Sanford, a daughter, Eleanor Rivers Meeks

Sept. 4, 2021

Mavrick Stewart and Hallie Purvis, Rockingham, a son, Leon Elery Stewart

Stephanie and Jason Jarrell, Pinebluff, a daughter, Makenzie Sue Jarrell

Keyana Vamper, Hamlet, a son, Ja’Coby Kyrie Vamper

Sept. 5, 2021

Laura Turner and Jonathan Bennett, Whispering Pines, a son, Kaiden Turner-Bennett

Sept. 6, 2021

Trenton and Latasha Locklear, Rowland, a son, Azariah Greyson Locklear

Sept. 7, 2021

Brittany Oxendine, Raeford, a son, Na’koci Izael Oxendine

Kelley R. Schmidt and Justin M. Masorti, Sanford, a son, Jackson Robert Masorti

Sept. 8, 2021

Madison and Justin Baker, Bennett, a son, Everett Blaine Baker

Sept. 14, 2021

Madison Akins and Tyler Parker, Raeford, a daughter, Rosa Leigh Parker

Stephanie and Michael Oates, Carthage, a son, Jaxson Drew Oates

Sept. 15, 2021

Mariah Elise Taylor and Treyvon Amir McCullough, Aberdeen, a son, Amiree Ryzell McCullough

Tristan Charles Kiger and Brooke Lindsay Kiger, Cameron, a son, Tristan Cade Kiger

Joshua Steven Perry and Sarina Balli Perry, Hamlet, a daughter, Hadassah Isabella Perry

Sept. 18, 2021

Kianna Steele, Rockingham, a son, Kyree Quron Steele

Sept. 19, 2021

Sheneatha Bennett and Darius Wall, Rockingham, a son, Demari Wall

Sept. 21, 2021

Rebecca R. Jordan and Gerardo Hernandez, Aberdeen, a daughter, Liliana Rose Hernandez

Sept. 23, 2021

Cameron and Stephen Reynolds, Carthage, a daughter, Mary Lettie Rose Reynolds

Sept. 28, 2021

Ethan and Josey Moody, Bear Creek, a daughter, Elowyn Reese Moody

Sept. 29, 2021

William and Taylor Howard, Spring Lake, a daughter, Harper Haven Howard

Walter Diaz and Cecilia Resendiz, Aberdeen, a son, Walter Gabriel Diaz Resendiz

Fakira Dowdy, Rockingham, a daughter, Kirsten Amore Desiree Dowdy

Sept. 30, 2021

Kelci and Adam Kindle, Broadway, a son and a daughter, Avery Kindle and Kolson Kindle

Becolia Smith, Hamlet, a son, Chase De’mani Brown

October 2021

 

Oct. 1, 2021

Shanna Spivey and Tyler Privett, Robbins, a daughter, Kynsley Grace Privett

 

Oct. 2, 2021

Elizabeth and Katherine Meininger, Fayetteville, daughters, Jillian Claire Meininger and Scarlett Brianna Wren Meininger

Timothy and Amber Stutts, Rockingham, a daughter, Noelle Grace Stutts

 

Oct. 3, 2021

Maxine Simon and Gregory Williams, Raeford, a daughter, Malina Williams

 

Oct. 5, 2021

Richard and Princess Evans, Fayetteville, a son, Royal Amir Evans

 

Oct. 8, 2021

Kaylee Elizabeth Gathings and Matthew Lee Lowery, Hamlet, a son, Waylon Lee Lowery

 

Ebony Nelson, Eagle Springs, a son, Egypt Exavier Nazaire Nelson

 

Shannyn Holder Little and Jared Andrew Little, Southern Pines, a son, Owen Everett Little

 

Assinta Person, Southern Pines, a son, Zayden Bri’An Noel Person

 

Oct. 10, 2021

Emily Hyatt and James Ratliff, Cameron, a son, Ayden Ray Ratliff

 

Jacqueline Johnson and Brandon Barrett, Ellerbe, a son, Sekani Makah Barrett

 

Sarah Adams and Thomas Ratliff, Sanford, a son, Thomas Ellis Ratliff

 

Oct. 12, 2021

Tasha Lynette Ivey and Deion Locklear, Maxton, a daughter, Mckenzy Reign Locklear

 

Oct. 15, 2021

Billy and Brittany Jacobs, Rockingham, a son, Cree Alexander Jacobs

 

Oct. 17, 2021

Benjamin and Amanda Collins, Carthage, a son, Kelly William Collins

 

Jessica and Brian Muse, Star, a daughter, Thea Elise Muse

 

Oct. 20, 2021

Bryanna McNeill and Kiante Foxx, Sanford, a daughter, Kynnedi Foxx

 

Elena Martinez, Broadway, a daughter, Camila Faith Martinez

Jeffrey Hugh Moss, Jr. and Lyndsey Nelson Moss, Ellerbe, sons, Jenson Hugh Moss and Nelson Wayne Moss

 

Oct. 21, 2021

Mr. Ray Haithcock and Mrs. Lee Davis Haithcock, Holly Springs, a daughter, Evelyn Ann Haithcock

 

Hailey Carter, Rockingham, a daughter, Alasia Dae Carter

 

Emily Blythe and Robert McPartland, West End, a daughter, Blake Oaklynn McPartland

 

Chuck and Adara Maness, Pinehurst, a daughter, Leah Madeline Maness

 

Oct. 22, 2021

Skylar Whitney Beaman and Matthew Bryant Garner, Eagle Springs, a son, Landry Bryant Garner

 

Oct. 25, 2021

Makayla Mikeska and Ray Martin, Ellerbe, a daughter, Ellie Raine Martin

 

Johnisha McPhaul and DeAngelo Harrell, Raeford, a son, Jociel Lamont McPhaul-Harrell

 

Oct. 26, 2021

Jonathon and Jenna Miller, Biscoe, a son, Harris Andrew Miller

 

Oct. 28, 2021

Darius Ledbetter and Rakisha Gillis, Eagle Springs, a daughter, Journee Deevine Ledbetter-Gillis

 

Nautica Kirk, Raeford, a daughter, Cali Rose Kirk

 

Oct. 29, 2021

Bridget Hussey Sutherland and Jacob Ralph Sutherland, West End, a daughter, Emma Jean Sutherland

 

Oct. 30, 2021

Anita Morales, Raeford, a son, Jeremy Ian Vail-Morales

 

Rubicelda Garcia-Juarez and Hector Morales Vazquez, Biscoe, a daughter, Destiny Morales-Garcia

Roberta McRae and Derrick Dease, Pinebluff, a daughter, Fatima Quantaisha Dease

 

Oct. 31, 2021

Adrian and Tashee Pore, Rockingham, a son, Adrian Dante Pore, Jr.

 

Andrew Joseph Burgess and Vanessa Drury Burgess, Lillington, a son, Leo Matthaei Burgess

 

Brenda Lopez and Isaias Magana, Cameron, a son, Jadiel Beckam Magana Lopez

 

Sydney Kestner and Kasey Meares, Sanford, a son, Parker Aaron Meares

