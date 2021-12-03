The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst:
September 2021
Sept. 1, 2021
Kristen Wall, Aberdeen, a son, Gianni Jayce Jackson
Sept. 2, 2021
Bianca Casarrubias-Wilson and Darius J. Wilson, Fayetteville, a daughter, Xiomara J. Wilson
Sept. 3, 2021
Leunda McNeill, Pinebluff, a son, Jacobi Lee Diggs
Tamar and Toni-Anne Brown, Aberdeen, a son, Elijah Xhaiden Brown
Jordan Williams and Crystal Cabic, Sanford, a son, Memphis Jordan Williams
Patrick Jarrell Meeks and Randie Leigh Meeks, Sanford, a daughter, Eleanor Rivers Meeks
Sept. 4, 2021
Mavrick Stewart and Hallie Purvis, Rockingham, a son, Leon Elery Stewart
Stephanie and Jason Jarrell, Pinebluff, a daughter, Makenzie Sue Jarrell
Keyana Vamper, Hamlet, a son, Ja’Coby Kyrie Vamper
Sept. 5, 2021
Laura Turner and Jonathan Bennett, Whispering Pines, a son, Kaiden Turner-Bennett
Sept. 6, 2021
Trenton and Latasha Locklear, Rowland, a son, Azariah Greyson Locklear
Sept. 7, 2021
Brittany Oxendine, Raeford, a son, Na’koci Izael Oxendine
Kelley R. Schmidt and Justin M. Masorti, Sanford, a son, Jackson Robert Masorti
Sept. 8, 2021
Madison and Justin Baker, Bennett, a son, Everett Blaine Baker
Sept. 14, 2021
Madison Akins and Tyler Parker, Raeford, a daughter, Rosa Leigh Parker
Stephanie and Michael Oates, Carthage, a son, Jaxson Drew Oates
Sept. 15, 2021
Mariah Elise Taylor and Treyvon Amir McCullough, Aberdeen, a son, Amiree Ryzell McCullough
Tristan Charles Kiger and Brooke Lindsay Kiger, Cameron, a son, Tristan Cade Kiger
Joshua Steven Perry and Sarina Balli Perry, Hamlet, a daughter, Hadassah Isabella Perry
Sept. 18, 2021
Kianna Steele, Rockingham, a son, Kyree Quron Steele
Sept. 19, 2021
Sheneatha Bennett and Darius Wall, Rockingham, a son, Demari Wall
Sept. 21, 2021
Rebecca R. Jordan and Gerardo Hernandez, Aberdeen, a daughter, Liliana Rose Hernandez
Sept. 23, 2021
Cameron and Stephen Reynolds, Carthage, a daughter, Mary Lettie Rose Reynolds
Sept. 28, 2021
Ethan and Josey Moody, Bear Creek, a daughter, Elowyn Reese Moody
Sept. 29, 2021
William and Taylor Howard, Spring Lake, a daughter, Harper Haven Howard
Walter Diaz and Cecilia Resendiz, Aberdeen, a son, Walter Gabriel Diaz Resendiz
Fakira Dowdy, Rockingham, a daughter, Kirsten Amore Desiree Dowdy
Sept. 30, 2021
Kelci and Adam Kindle, Broadway, a son and a daughter, Avery Kindle and Kolson Kindle
Becolia Smith, Hamlet, a son, Chase De’mani Brown
October 2021
Oct. 1, 2021
Shanna Spivey and Tyler Privett, Robbins, a daughter, Kynsley Grace Privett
Oct. 2, 2021
Elizabeth and Katherine Meininger, Fayetteville, daughters, Jillian Claire Meininger and Scarlett Brianna Wren Meininger
Timothy and Amber Stutts, Rockingham, a daughter, Noelle Grace Stutts
Oct. 3, 2021
Maxine Simon and Gregory Williams, Raeford, a daughter, Malina Williams
Oct. 5, 2021
Richard and Princess Evans, Fayetteville, a son, Royal Amir Evans
Oct. 8, 2021
Kaylee Elizabeth Gathings and Matthew Lee Lowery, Hamlet, a son, Waylon Lee Lowery
Ebony Nelson, Eagle Springs, a son, Egypt Exavier Nazaire Nelson
Shannyn Holder Little and Jared Andrew Little, Southern Pines, a son, Owen Everett Little
Assinta Person, Southern Pines, a son, Zayden Bri’An Noel Person
Oct. 10, 2021
Emily Hyatt and James Ratliff, Cameron, a son, Ayden Ray Ratliff
Jacqueline Johnson and Brandon Barrett, Ellerbe, a son, Sekani Makah Barrett
Sarah Adams and Thomas Ratliff, Sanford, a son, Thomas Ellis Ratliff
Oct. 12, 2021
Tasha Lynette Ivey and Deion Locklear, Maxton, a daughter, Mckenzy Reign Locklear
Oct. 15, 2021
Billy and Brittany Jacobs, Rockingham, a son, Cree Alexander Jacobs
Oct. 17, 2021
Benjamin and Amanda Collins, Carthage, a son, Kelly William Collins
Jessica and Brian Muse, Star, a daughter, Thea Elise Muse
Oct. 20, 2021
Bryanna McNeill and Kiante Foxx, Sanford, a daughter, Kynnedi Foxx
Elena Martinez, Broadway, a daughter, Camila Faith Martinez
Jeffrey Hugh Moss, Jr. and Lyndsey Nelson Moss, Ellerbe, sons, Jenson Hugh Moss and Nelson Wayne Moss
Oct. 21, 2021
Mr. Ray Haithcock and Mrs. Lee Davis Haithcock, Holly Springs, a daughter, Evelyn Ann Haithcock
Hailey Carter, Rockingham, a daughter, Alasia Dae Carter
Emily Blythe and Robert McPartland, West End, a daughter, Blake Oaklynn McPartland
Chuck and Adara Maness, Pinehurst, a daughter, Leah Madeline Maness
Oct. 22, 2021
Skylar Whitney Beaman and Matthew Bryant Garner, Eagle Springs, a son, Landry Bryant Garner
Oct. 25, 2021
Makayla Mikeska and Ray Martin, Ellerbe, a daughter, Ellie Raine Martin
Johnisha McPhaul and DeAngelo Harrell, Raeford, a son, Jociel Lamont McPhaul-Harrell
Oct. 26, 2021
Jonathon and Jenna Miller, Biscoe, a son, Harris Andrew Miller
Oct. 28, 2021
Darius Ledbetter and Rakisha Gillis, Eagle Springs, a daughter, Journee Deevine Ledbetter-Gillis
Nautica Kirk, Raeford, a daughter, Cali Rose Kirk
Oct. 29, 2021
Bridget Hussey Sutherland and Jacob Ralph Sutherland, West End, a daughter, Emma Jean Sutherland
Oct. 30, 2021
Anita Morales, Raeford, a son, Jeremy Ian Vail-Morales
Rubicelda Garcia-Juarez and Hector Morales Vazquez, Biscoe, a daughter, Destiny Morales-Garcia
Roberta McRae and Derrick Dease, Pinebluff, a daughter, Fatima Quantaisha Dease
Oct. 31, 2021
Adrian and Tashee Pore, Rockingham, a son, Adrian Dante Pore, Jr.
Andrew Joseph Burgess and Vanessa Drury Burgess, Lillington, a son, Leo Matthaei Burgess
Brenda Lopez and Isaias Magana, Cameron, a son, Jadiel Beckam Magana Lopez
Sydney Kestner and Kasey Meares, Sanford, a son, Parker Aaron Meares
