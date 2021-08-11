The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

July 1, 2021

Danyette Carter, Fayetteville, a daughter, Dai’La Allena Latrice Graham

Rahmeishia McKiver and Tyree Brewington, Rockingham, a son, Jaxson Jamal Brewington

Miroslava Lipsky, Pinehurst, a son, Lance Tadeas Lipsky

July 2, 2021

Kayly Scott and William Garner, Seagrove, a daughter, Kaydence Lynn Garner

Bronwyn Capel, Rockingham, a son, Lawson Alan Shaw

July 4, 2021

Kiki NJI and Melvin Tamfu, Raeford, a daughter, Kaylani Tamfu

July 6, 2021

Kunal and Monika Patel, Rockingham, a son, Darsh Patel

Zachary Cochran and Rachel Reber, Carthage, a daughter, Emila Marie Cochran

July 7, 2021

Destiny Nicole Flinchum and Colby Lane Briles, Carthage, a daughter, Alayna Rose Flinchum

July 8, 2021

Anthony Crump II and Zykeria Smith, Rockingham, a son, Anolan Legacy Odell Casey Smith Crump

July 9, 2021

Rosa Maria Munoz Aldape and Carlos Alberto Jimenez Rosado, Candor, a daughter, Angela Sofia Jimenez-Munoz

Destiney and Gary Woodward, Robbins, a daughter, Darla Rene Woodward

July 10, 2021

Ashley E. Fields and Patrick T. Fields, Cameron, a daughter, Sadie Jo Fields

July 12, 2021

John and Christina Murray, Carthage, a son, George Killian

July 14, 2021

Brent and Annie King, Bear Creek, a son, Sully Dean King

Joshua and Amanda Brown, Raeford, a daughter, Paxton Lee Brown

July 15, 2021

Lauren and Charlie Hines, Fayetteville, a son, Killian James Hines

July 16, 2021

Sarah and Trent Bullock, Sanford, a son, Imani Prince Bullock

July 17, 2021

Tyrick Deberry and Jayla Rogers, Rockingham, a son, Talik Kingston Deberry

Brandi Smith and Brock Rush, Laurinburg, a son, Syn’cere Juelz Rush

July 18, 2021

Casey Leviner, Hamlet, a son, Levi Timothy Outen

July 19, 2021

Daniel and Jacquelyn Fissel, Pinehurst, a daughter, Nora June Fissel

July 21, 2021

William and Ashton Baldwin, Cameron, a son, Joshua Baldwin

July 23, 2021

Anastasia Green, Rockingham, a daughter, J’Yonnie Green

July 24, 2021

Rhonda Jones, Hamlet, a son, Gabriel Jones

Lashonda Narron, Rockingham, a daughter, Legacy Navon Narron

Shanna Maria Stevens and Dustin Ryan Guinn, Sanford, a son, Austin Wayne Guinn

Chuck and Kayla Conner, Rockingham, a son, Coen James Conner

July 25, 2021

Lee and Brittany King, Pinebluff, a daughter, Addison Claire King

July 26, 2021

Payton Alexander, Rockingham, a son, Talon Ross Alexander

July 27, 2021

Dorisha Strickland and Frederick Isaac Jr., Rockingham, a son, Princeton-Darion James Graham

Yvette Alejo and Silvestre Hernandez, Candor, a son, Moises Calvillo Hernandez

July 28, 2021

Jacqueline Mikala Hurley and John Reece Hurley, Robbins, a daughter, Alexandria Linda Faith Hurley

Amya Terry, Rockingham, a daughter, Ahlonee Kelis Horton

July 29, 2021

Rodney Paul and Ashley Nolia, Carthage, a son, Tucker Gray Bordelon

Gracie Wall, a daughter, Gia Helena Gay

