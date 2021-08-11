The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:
July 1, 2021
Danyette Carter, Fayetteville, a daughter, Dai’La Allena Latrice Graham
Rahmeishia McKiver and Tyree Brewington, Rockingham, a son, Jaxson Jamal Brewington
Miroslava Lipsky, Pinehurst, a son, Lance Tadeas Lipsky
July 2, 2021
Kayly Scott and William Garner, Seagrove, a daughter, Kaydence Lynn Garner
Bronwyn Capel, Rockingham, a son, Lawson Alan Shaw
July 4, 2021
Kiki NJI and Melvin Tamfu, Raeford, a daughter, Kaylani Tamfu
July 6, 2021
Kunal and Monika Patel, Rockingham, a son, Darsh Patel
Zachary Cochran and Rachel Reber, Carthage, a daughter, Emila Marie Cochran
July 7, 2021
Destiny Nicole Flinchum and Colby Lane Briles, Carthage, a daughter, Alayna Rose Flinchum
July 8, 2021
Anthony Crump II and Zykeria Smith, Rockingham, a son, Anolan Legacy Odell Casey Smith Crump
July 9, 2021
Rosa Maria Munoz Aldape and Carlos Alberto Jimenez Rosado, Candor, a daughter, Angela Sofia Jimenez-Munoz
Destiney and Gary Woodward, Robbins, a daughter, Darla Rene Woodward
July 10, 2021
Ashley E. Fields and Patrick T. Fields, Cameron, a daughter, Sadie Jo Fields
July 12, 2021
John and Christina Murray, Carthage, a son, George Killian
July 14, 2021
Brent and Annie King, Bear Creek, a son, Sully Dean King
Joshua and Amanda Brown, Raeford, a daughter, Paxton Lee Brown
July 15, 2021
Lauren and Charlie Hines, Fayetteville, a son, Killian James Hines
July 16, 2021
Sarah and Trent Bullock, Sanford, a son, Imani Prince Bullock
July 17, 2021
Tyrick Deberry and Jayla Rogers, Rockingham, a son, Talik Kingston Deberry
Brandi Smith and Brock Rush, Laurinburg, a son, Syn’cere Juelz Rush
July 18, 2021
Casey Leviner, Hamlet, a son, Levi Timothy Outen
July 19, 2021
Daniel and Jacquelyn Fissel, Pinehurst, a daughter, Nora June Fissel
July 21, 2021
William and Ashton Baldwin, Cameron, a son, Joshua Baldwin
July 23, 2021
Anastasia Green, Rockingham, a daughter, J’Yonnie Green
July 24, 2021
Rhonda Jones, Hamlet, a son, Gabriel Jones
Lashonda Narron, Rockingham, a daughter, Legacy Navon Narron
Shanna Maria Stevens and Dustin Ryan Guinn, Sanford, a son, Austin Wayne Guinn
Chuck and Kayla Conner, Rockingham, a son, Coen James Conner
July 25, 2021
Lee and Brittany King, Pinebluff, a daughter, Addison Claire King
July 26, 2021
Payton Alexander, Rockingham, a son, Talon Ross Alexander
July 27, 2021
Dorisha Strickland and Frederick Isaac Jr., Rockingham, a son, Princeton-Darion James Graham
Yvette Alejo and Silvestre Hernandez, Candor, a son, Moises Calvillo Hernandez
July 28, 2021
Jacqueline Mikala Hurley and John Reece Hurley, Robbins, a daughter, Alexandria Linda Faith Hurley
Amya Terry, Rockingham, a daughter, Ahlonee Kelis Horton
July 29, 2021
Rodney Paul and Ashley Nolia, Carthage, a son, Tucker Gray Bordelon
Gracie Wall, a daughter, Gia Helena Gay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.