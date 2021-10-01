The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst:
Aug. 2, 2021
Ruben and Ashley Deleon, Robbins, a son, Gabriel Elias Deleon
Aug. 5, 2021
Savannah and Steven Williams, Raeford, a daughter, Greylynn Geane Williams
Emmanuel Smith and Bianca Little, Laurel Hill, a son, Emmanuel Carthell Smith II
Matthew and Ashley Davis, West End, a daughter, Addison Rae Davis
Aug. 7, 2021
Dell and Kaitlynn Elvis, Rockingham, a son, Maverick Grey Elvis
Christy and William Pastrana, Jackson Springs, a daughter, Gianna Hope Pastrana
Blair and Billie Jo Lucas, Star, a daughter, Magnolia Mae Lucas
Jessica Moates, Rockingham, a daughter, Charleigh Rose Moates
Aug. 10, 2021
Tyler and Kaitlyn Wright, Laurinburg, a daughter, Laurel Kate Wright
Chrystal Graham, Raeford, a daughter, Ka’Liyah Leola Graham
Michael and Victoria Colantuono, Broadway, a son, Rocco Michael Colantuono
Aug. 11, 2021
Audrey Villatoro Hernandez and Josue Hernandez, a daughter, Valerie Beatrice Villatoro Hernandez
Aug. 13, 2021
Tytitana Christine Rorie, Rockingham, a son, Jaiden Rorie
Aug. 16, 2021
Greg and Megan Williams, Robbins, a son, Lucas Waylon Williams
Aug. 18, 2021
Brian Goins and Latoya Hill, Southern Pines, a son, Rei’gn Quarez Goins
Jeffery and Samantha Strider, Seagrove, a son, Levi Benjamin Strider
Aug. 19, 2021
Jake Womack and Kristine Banet, Sanford, a daughter, Edith Annette Womack
Aug. 20, 2021
Cesar and Courtney Hembree, Fayetteville, a daughter, Lagetha Helga Hembree
Stephanie and Dalton Fields, Hamlet, a daughter, Chloe Alaine Fields
Aug. 21, 2021
Cassie Smith and Dylan Bittle, Rockingham, a daughter, Darci Layne Bittle
Aug. 22, 2021
Antonio M. Johnson and Preosha Johnson, Sanford, a daughter, Ava Marie Johnson
Aug. 23, 2021
Seth and Lindsey Kosem, Vass, a daughter, Ella Renee Kosem
Aug. 24, 2021
Maria Adilene Gomez Martinez, Aberdeen, a son, Rafael Xander Gomez Martinez
Aug. 25, 2021
Dana and Chris Dutton, Eagle Springs, a daughter, Sara Marie Dutton
Aug. 26, 2021
Ja’Net and Chad Norris, Cameron, a son, Chadrick Manuell Norris II
Aug. 27, 2021
Kathleen Ferrell, Wagram, a son, Grant McKinnley Ferrell
Kaki Sanford Osentowski, Hamlet, a son and a daughter, Remi Lynn Osentowski and Anthony Ryder Osentowski
Aug. 28, 2021
Dustin and Crystal Johnson, Rockingham, a son, Austin Kade Johnson
Aug. 30, 2021
Chuck and Maigon Fisher, Lillington, a daughter, Greysen Callahan Fisher
Graham and Ellen Cooper, Aberdeen, a son, Grayson Hayes Cooper
