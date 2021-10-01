The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst:

Aug. 2, 2021

Ruben and Ashley Deleon, Robbins, a son, Gabriel Elias Deleon

Aug. 5, 2021

Savannah and Steven Williams, Raeford, a daughter, Greylynn Geane Williams

Emmanuel Smith and Bianca Little, Laurel Hill, a son, Emmanuel Carthell Smith II

Matthew and Ashley Davis, West End, a daughter, Addison Rae Davis

Aug. 7, 2021

Dell and Kaitlynn Elvis, Rockingham, a son, Maverick Grey Elvis

Christy and William Pastrana, Jackson Springs, a daughter, Gianna Hope Pastrana

Blair and Billie Jo Lucas, Star, a daughter, Magnolia Mae Lucas

Jessica Moates, Rockingham, a daughter, Charleigh Rose Moates

Aug. 10, 2021

Tyler and Kaitlyn Wright, Laurinburg, a daughter, Laurel Kate Wright

Chrystal Graham, Raeford, a daughter, Ka’Liyah Leola Graham

Michael and Victoria Colantuono, Broadway, a son, Rocco Michael Colantuono

Aug. 11, 2021

Audrey Villatoro Hernandez and Josue Hernandez, a daughter, Valerie Beatrice Villatoro Hernandez

Aug. 13, 2021

Tytitana Christine Rorie, Rockingham, a son, Jaiden Rorie

Aug. 16, 2021

Greg and Megan Williams, Robbins, a son, Lucas Waylon Williams

Aug. 18, 2021

Brian Goins and Latoya Hill, Southern Pines, a son, Rei’gn Quarez Goins

Jeffery and Samantha Strider, Seagrove, a son, Levi Benjamin Strider

Aug. 19, 2021

Jake Womack and Kristine Banet, Sanford, a daughter, Edith Annette Womack

Aug. 20, 2021

Cesar and Courtney Hembree, Fayetteville, a daughter, Lagetha Helga Hembree

Stephanie and Dalton Fields, Hamlet, a daughter, Chloe Alaine Fields

Aug. 21, 2021

Cassie Smith and Dylan Bittle, Rockingham, a daughter, Darci Layne Bittle

Aug. 22, 2021

Antonio M. Johnson and Preosha Johnson, Sanford, a daughter, Ava Marie Johnson

Aug. 23, 2021

Seth and Lindsey Kosem, Vass, a daughter, Ella Renee Kosem

Aug. 24, 2021

Maria Adilene Gomez Martinez, Aberdeen, a son, Rafael Xander Gomez Martinez

Aug. 25, 2021

Dana and Chris Dutton, Eagle Springs, a daughter, Sara Marie Dutton

Aug. 26, 2021

Ja’Net and Chad Norris, Cameron, a son, Chadrick Manuell Norris II

Aug. 27, 2021

Kathleen Ferrell, Wagram, a son, Grant McKinnley Ferrell

Kaki Sanford Osentowski, Hamlet, a son and a daughter, Remi Lynn Osentowski and Anthony Ryder Osentowski

Aug. 28, 2021

Dustin and Crystal Johnson, Rockingham, a son, Austin Kade Johnson

Aug. 30, 2021

Chuck and Maigon Fisher, Lillington, a daughter, Greysen Callahan Fisher

Graham and Ellen Cooper, Aberdeen, a son, Grayson Hayes Cooper

