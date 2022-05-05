MCS_ChoicesArt

A teacher connects with students remotely, from her Moore County Schools classroom. 

Have you looked at your public schools lately? Many of today’s parents are looking for education options that fit their student’s unique needs. Moore County Schools has them covered, offering more than a one-size-fits-all approach.

Parents and students are able to choose a format that best fits their learning style and their family’s needs — in-person instruction alongside peers in a classroom, virtual learning from anywhere with an internet connection, or advanced classes and extracurriculars meant to complement homeschool curriculum. Caring educators address each child’s needs no matter the setting, whether teaching kindergartners through sensory play or explaining algebraic concepts over a livestream.

Here’s a brief overview of each option offered by Moore County Schools:

In-Person Classroom Learning

A traditional schooling option, in-person learning is perfect for kids who learn best face-to-face, prefer daily schedules and enjoy specials, electives, and non-core classes. Moore County Schools offers a comprehensive curriculum for grades pre-K-12 that includes workforce development, STEM enrichment, hands-on arts education, and programs for special needs and gifted students. All three high schools offer a variety of advanced placement courses as well as other academically challenging opportunities for all students, with a mission to equip Moore County’s children to lead productive lives in an ever-changing world.

Connect! Virtual Academy

Moore County Schools’ virtual learning program is popular for self-motivated, computer-literate students who learn well independently and communicate effectively online. It’s also popular with families who enjoy a flexible schedule.

Students in this program will be expected to complete core content for their grade level and be subject to all local state and local testing requirements. Students are also eligible to participate in extracurricular and athletic activities at their home school. A commitment to the program for the full academic semester is expected.

There is no end date for registration for the Connect! Virtual Academy, but families are encouraged to sign up by May 31 to help ensure proper staffing for the fall.

Blend+Ed

Moore County Schools’ newest flexible learning choice is offered in partnership with North Carolina’s growing homeschool community. Blend+Ed is a choice for homeschool students in grades K-5 and 9-12 who learn well both face-to-face and at home, are supported by engaged families and interested in expanding on their homeschool curriculum while participating in extracurricular or athletic activities.

  • For students in grades K-5, Blend+Ed is hosted at McDeeds Creek Elementary. Teachers for K-2 and for grades 3-5, lead small classes two days a week for six hours of face-to-face instruction. Families can supplement their own curriculum during the off-campus days or may be provided additional enhancement materials from teachers as well. Students have the option to participate in any/all extracurricular activities hosted at McDeeds Creek, as well as special classes such as art, music and P.E.
  • For students in grades 9-12, Blend+Ed offers students the ability to mix online and homeschool or virtual learning options to build a course load that meets their needs. Students can choose to graduate from their homeschool, earn a diploma from Moore County Schools, or maintain dual enrollment and work toward graduation from both — all while participating in high-school athletics, arts and/or advanced academic classes.

It’s time to take a new look at what public schools can do for you. For more information on all of the enrollment options at Moore County Schools, visit https://mcschoices.com/.

