Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.