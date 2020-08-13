Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 13, 2020 @ 5:56 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.