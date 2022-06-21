Invested members of the public and educators turned out to the public hearing Tuesday in a second-to-last chance request to fund the schools in full.
While the county is planning to allocate $34.5 million to the schools, it does not meet the district’s request and would fall about $5 million short of what the Board of Education sought. The funding request represented just under a $7.7 million increase from the current year.
Behind that request are more than $1.5 million in pay increases for school staff, which are required on the state level, as well as locally driven priorities like smaller class sizes in grades four and five, and higher pay for school support staff above and beyond the states' new $15 minimum hourly wage for public school employees.
In North Carolina, the state legislature is constitutionally responsible for funding school operations and county governments are tasked with paying for buildings and facility maintenance. But where the state’s funding formulas fall short of what’s needed to staff 22 individual schools, Moore County Schools pays for hundreds of additional employees with local funds.
Educations advocating for more county funding acknowledged the hefty price the county is already paying to make up for the state's shortfall. At the same time, they argued action was necessary to keep the schools in good condition and staff supported.
"We don’t have anywhere else to turn," Cheryl Christy-Bowman, a member of Public School Advocates, told the board at Tuesday's public hearing.
The county commissioners are expected to vote on the budget, including funding for schools, following a work session Thursday. The work session, during which people can share their thought on the issue, will begin at 2:30 p.m. At 4:00 p.m., the county will begin its formal decision-making process. Both discussions will take place at the historic courthouse in downtown Carthage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.