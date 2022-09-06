Note: This article was updated on Sept. 8, 2022.

Following a 5-3 vote on Tuesday, the Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Board is recommending that the Village Council not prohibit short-term home rentals in areas zoned for single-family residential use.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

richard larson

Questions: How long have the golf courses been here? Given the number of courses that are now here, were they all built exclusively for 'locals'? When someone decides to move here, do they not notice the golf courses already here? Not counting 'Open' events, has anyone counted the 'rooms available' in the resort on an average weekend? How many open rooms vs. how many needed? If you get rid of STR's where do those folks stay? Sanford? Raleigh? Charlotte? When do people provide viable solutions vs. just complaining?

Report Add Reply
Jack Farrell

To answer part of your questions. There are fewer "public" golf course in the area (depending on the radius considered) than there were 25 years ago. Tourist available public courses that have disappeared include Woodlake (2 courses), The Pit, The Carolina, Little River, and of course National was acquired by the Resort turning it into part of their stable of courses. I cannot think of any tourist available public courses built in the past 25 years.

Report Add Reply
Cindy Ewan

This is our home and we don’t exist here to support tourists. I am not against tourists at all and I do not believe they will stop coming. Hotels and condos can be very comfortable. For those who want the freedom to be obnoxious and noisy, STRs can be very convenient to them as that would not be tolerated in a hotel. After being an Army wife for twenty years and continuing to support a DOD civilian spouse, I am ready for peace and quiet. If one of my neighbors homes does become an STR, I will move. I love the peace and quiet of Pinehurst, a dream come true for me. Please don’t let that be destroyed. Remember, it only takes one bad one that can make a families life miserable. People should have fun on vacation, staying out late and enjoying cocktails, just not right next door to my home. I don’t think Pinehurst PD and out of state property owners are going to be able to fix the problematic ones.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days