Peter Gauthier, a retired airline employee, began renting out his Pinehurst home on weekends for extra money after his pension was stripped in a bankruptcy judgment.
A resident of Oakmont Circle in the village, he originally bought the house because he wanted to live near the golf courses at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club.
Gauthier said he would be forced to sell his home if the Village Council moves forward with a prohibition on short-term rentals in areas zoned for single-family residences. He would also “lose access,” he said, “to my whole reason for coming, which is to play golf.”
“I need this home as a short-term rental to supplement our retirement,” he said in remarks to the Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Board on Thursday. “Don’t take it away.”
Gauthier was among the more than 50 people who addressed the board during a six-hour meeting focused on short-term home rentals. The board has been asked to weigh in on a proposed ordinance that would, among other things, ban rentals in single-family neighborhoods, restricting them only to areas zoned multi-family, mixed use or commercial.
The Village Council has for years fielded complaints from some residents about noise, litter and other nuisances caused by guests of short-term rentals, but a recent proliferation of rental listings has moved the issue to the forefront. Data from AirDNA, a consultancy that tracks the short-term rental market, showed there were 434 homes in Pinehurst listed on Airbnb and VRBO in July — a 57-percent increase from the same time last year.
Critics of short-term rentals say the practice negatively affects their quality of life and diminishes the character of local neighborhoods. Supporters contend that short-term rentals benefit the local economy and are key to the village’s continued success as a global destination for golfers.
More than 300 people attended Thursday’s meeting, packing the assembly room at Village Hall to capacity. Some late-arriving attendees were directed to an overflow area in a different part of the building to wait until others left and freed up seats.
The planning board spent nearly three hours listening to comments from the public. Most of the speakers were rental supporters, many of whom wore T-shirts that read “Ban Tyranny Not Short-Term Rentals.”
The shirts were made by a group calling itself Pinehurst Vacation Rental Alliance, which had rallied short-term rental operators to show up through social media posts and an online petition. The group also distributed yard signs urging like-minded individuals to “save Village of Pinehurst vacation rentals” by participating in the meeting.
While there were fewer comments from critics of short-term rentals, the opposition was hardly silent. A number of residents spoke about the need for regulation, with several of them sharing first-hand accounts of incidents involving rowdy renters.
Charlie Shaw recalled a recent college fraternity reunion that happened at a short-term rental across the street from his home. The guests, he said, spent multiple evenings “trying to out-yell each other” into the early morning hours.
David Beyers, a resident of McCaskill Road, said he regularly overhears guests of a neighboring rental property loudly using profanity within earshot of his daughter. Last month, he said, a renter made a “highly inappropriate comment” to his wife that was “sexual in nature.”
‘A Welcoming Place’
Brandon Goodman, who operates three short-term rentals in Pinehurst, disagrees with the notion that renters create more problems than permanent residents.
He shared an analysis with the board of issues reported by users of the village’s My VOP app over a recent two-week period. Of the 38 complaints examined by Goodman, 36 involved garbage cans that had been left on the curb or unauthorized vehicles at “dwellings that are not vacation rentals.”
“This fact is important because it has been remarked in public meetings as well as numerous emails to the village that vacation rentals represent most of these complaints,” he said. “The facts here suggest otherwise.”
A June 2020 incident on Magnolia Road is often cited as Exhibit A in the case against short-term rentals. Police responded that night to numerous reports of loud music, illegal drugs and property damage in connection with a party attended by about 75 people at a rental home, a violation of the statewide gathering restrictions in place at the time to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
But that incident was an “outlier,” according to Village Manager Jeff Sanborn. He has said that a review of rental-related complaints filed with the Pinehurst Police Department yielded no evidence of widespread misbehavior.
That finding has been disputed by critics of short-term rentals, who claim that incidents involving renters often go under-reported. Still, many of the long-time residents who spoke against rentals on Thursday said they were more concerned about the potential degradation of their community than documented issues.
Deb Wimberly, a 76-year-old who has lived on Donald Ross Drive for the past 30 years, said she is uncomfortable with unfamiliar faces in her close-knit neighborhood.
“I live alone and my neighbors are absolutely essential to my well-being, as I am to theirs,” she said. “I do not want to live with strangers. I ought to feel safe in my home. I think I have a right to feel safe in my home. I think there are plenty of places that people can come and stay in this community. It doesn’t have to be next to me.”
At the same time, multiple residents told the board they have never experienced issues with short-term rentals in their neighborhoods.
“Not once have I felt threatened or bothered by anyone staying in these houses,” said Lisa Haselden, a Pinehurst native who lives on Linden Road. “Many times they are young families pushing strollers, having kids in tow and walking in front of the greenway in front of my house.”
The village, Haselden said, “has always been a welcoming place for all people.”
“Some of you would like for everyone to think that the people who come here and stay here are drunk, disorderly, boorish people,” she said. “That is not the case.”
Economic Concerns
The economic impact of prohibiting short-term rentals was a recurring theme among the speakers.
Short-term rentals generated more than $20 million in revenue for Moore County over the past year, according to information provided to The Pilot by the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. About $16 million of that haul, or 76 percent, came from Pinehurst alone.
In addition to lost revenue from visitors, some fear that a prohibition on rentals in single-family neighborhoods will adversely affect the local housing market.
“An outright ban is going to add days on the market as well as flood the market with homes that people can’t rent out,” said Jennifer Carlson, a realtor who lives on Burning Tree Road “What happens to sales price? (It) goes down. It’s just basic supply and demand.”
A prohibition could also threaten the livelihoods of workers who clean and do maintenance on rental properties after guests leave. Chris Boyette told the board that his wife “takes care of several Airbnbs in the area,” bringing in much-needed money for their family.
“This is an income-based thing for us,” he said.
Multiple speakers argued that the village, which has only a handful of hotels, would not be able to accommodate large events like the back-to-back U.S. Open golf tournaments that will be played at Pinehurst Resort in 2029 without short-term rentals. When the tournaments were last held at the resort in 2014, about 340,000 people visited the village.
But Pope Dylan, who has lived on Cherokee Road for 35 years, doesn’t believe a prohibition would hinder the village so dramatically. In his view, the local economy is far more reliant on resident spending than tourism dollars.
“The people who support restaurants and businesses in our community are not weekend visitors; they’re residents,” he said. “This meeting probably wouldn’t be even happening if we just had visitors here and no permanent residents. We wouldn’t need a community — we wouldn’t need a hospital, even — if we didn’t have the permanent residents.
“I wouldn’t have come here if I thought it was a resort, and I know a lot of people who will leave here if it becomes a resort. That’s a pretty heavy economic consequence, I think.”
Action Delayed
In June, the Village Council agreed on three zoning classifications where short-term rentals should be permitted. The consensus was to allow rentals in areas zoned for residential multi-family, commercial and mixed uses.
The more contentious issue was whether short-term rentals should be prohibited in areas zoned for single-family residential use — an idea supported by three of the five council members. Doug Willardson, assistant manager of the village, has recommended that rental operators in those areas be given a three-year grace period to continue using their properties as short-term rentals if the council decides to move forward with a prohibition.
Many were looking to the Planning and Zoning Board to make a recommendation on allowing or prohibiting short-term rentals in single-family neighborhoods on Thursday, but the majority of its nine members felt they needed more time and information before moving forward.
Board member Julia Latham noted that people on both sides of the issue have provided “a lot of facts and data” to support their respective positions. The problem, she said, is that the board can’t be sure “which of these facts and data are accurate.”
“Without my ability to kind of kick the tires on these arguments, I’m left going, ‘Well, doing this will either sink Pinehurst into an economic cesspool or it will be a boon to taxpayers’ — and I don’t know which one it is,” she said. “That troubles me as a decision-maker.”
Indeed, the village itself does not have “definitive data” on the exact number of short-term rentals that are currently located in single-family neighborhoods, according to planning supervisor Alex Cameron. In an email to The Pilot, Cameron said the village has been estimating the number of rentals based on “data from outside sources, including citizen accounts/info and online information such as AirDNA.”
Latham acknowledged that there is “an obvious desire” among members of the Village Council “to do something to solve the problem.” However, she said, rushing to “a bad answer or one that’s potentially dangerous isn’t going to be the best outcome just to satisfy the need to have an answer.”
The board ultimately decided to continue the discussion during a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A recommendation is expected to be presented to the Village Council within 30 days.
