People of the Pines 2023: The Pilot's 20 Under 40

This year’s distinguished group of 20 Under 40 award winners features entrepreneurs, educators, physicians, artists, nonprofit executives, business leaders, public figures, behind-the-scenes contributors and more. These honorees are diverse, passionate and committed difference-makers who are integral to the success of both their business and our community. This campaign is a celebration of those individuals, under the age of 40, who are making an impact on the communities where they live and work.
The Pilot asked our readers to help us identify inspiring young professionals working in Moore County through an open nominations phase in January and February. An extensive communications effort is done to obtain nominations from all industries across the country. We received more than 160 nominations from the candidates’ peers, employers, family members and clients.
These 20 individuals were chosen on their own merits based upon the information provided in their nomination forms. We asked for nominations that indicated success in the nominees’ chosen fields, significant contributions to the success of their businesses, the quality of their characteristics, involvement and achievement, as well as their commitment to professional excellence and our community.
Awardees were chosen by an independent panel of judges composed of Moore County business and community leaders, whom you can learn about on the next page. It’s not easy to be a judge in this campaign and choose only 20 when the nominations are so compelling. These young leaders already have done amazing things — and they’re just getting started. We’re energized by the accomplishments of the winners, past and present, and we look forward to 2024. Stay tuned!
Sarah Lankford, 39
The ENCORE! Center
Looking to combine her passion for the arts and helping people, Sarah set out to build a space where the community could come to enrich their lives through the performing arts. ENCORE! became that place. Over the past six years, The Encore Center in Southern Pines (founded 2019) and the Encore Performing Arts Studio in Cameron have also evolved into a home for more than 100 instructors and more than 4,500 former and current students.
“What motivates me to be involved in my community is seeing the family it creates and setting an example for my five children,” says Sarah. “I have seen people’s lives change through participating in our arts community.”
As a community-centric business, Encore has partnered with local nonprofits Caring Hearts for Canines, Pines Preservation Guild, Tambra Place, and Christmas 4 Moore to raise money, awareness and community goodwill. The studio also awards funding to students pursuing the arts, and scholarships for foster children interested in exploring their artistic side.
- Fun fact: Sarah may be behind the curtain during ENCORE! performances, but she’s also spent time on stage as a guest vocalist for Shania Twain and Celine Dion.
- Notable Nomination: “Sarah works very hard to bring the performing arts center stage available to those of all ages in our community. Only a few years old, The ENCORE! Center has already added to the cultural richness and diversity of the area and provided ample opportunity for all to learn or experience all kinds of performing arts from music and dance lessons to live theater performances. Sarah puts her heart into this work and deeply cares for this community.”
Laura Kiker, 33
Van Camp, Meacham & Newman, PLLC
As a native of Moore County and a mother, Laura Kiker is committed to helping our community thrive for current and future generations. Her own role in that success is accomplished partly through civil litigation at Van Camp, Meacham & Newman, PLLC, where, among other things, she works to secure compensation for workers and VA benefits for service members.
“What I really love is helping people confront the monsters that keep them up at night,” she says. “I can do that by listening to them, by anticipating the fears many have, by addressing the unknowns right away and by explaining the legal framework we’re working under, so we have clear direction to aim toward and do so with an open and willing posture.”
Along with a penchant for listening, Laura has a prowess for public speaking, honed during her time in the beauty pageant circuit. She has held several titles — among them, Miss Moore County in 2008 and Miss Pinehurst USA in 2012. She remains involved in the pageant world, volunteering with the Miss Moore County and Miss Sandhills programs and serving as a coach and judge.
Laura is also treasurer and secretary of the Moore County Bar Association and serves as general counsel for the North Carolina Educational Scholarship Fund. She is a member of the Military Spouse JD Network (MSJDN) and a member of the Junior League of Moore County.
- Fun fact: Laura is excellent at spelling. If there’s ever an adult spelling bee, you want her on your team. She’s also an accomplished ballerina, having performed at Terpsichore Dance in Southern Pines and the Texas Metropolitan Ballet.
- Proudest accomplishment: Securing a service member his full medical retirement, permanent and total tax-free VA benefits and matching state benefits — and seeing him thrive in his new life in Texas.
Holly Neal, 39
Village of Pinehurst
If you’ve attended or booked an event at the Fair Barn, chances are Holly was behind most of the planning. As the Fair Barn Coordinator, she works to create the perfect event experience for brides and retirees, local businesses in need of a special holiday party and service members gearing up for their annual military ball.
“There are only a few ‘best days of my life’ moments and I love being a part of those,” she says.
Holly began her hospitality journey as a food and beverage server, event bartender, and on-campus restaurant worker while pursuing a degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management at Appalachian State University. After graduating she worked for Pinehurst Resort, where she broke the catering sales record in 2013 and then again in 2014. Her perseverance and continued love for hosting and people brought her to the Fair Barn, where she’s been making an impact on her team and clients for the past five years.
Inspired by giving back to the community, Holly spends her off time volunteering at numerous committees and charities like Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity and the Sandhills Wedding & Events Association.
- Fun fact: One of Holly’s hobbies is teaching herself how to play the banjo.
- Notable nomination: “Have you ever worked a job, and your supervisor is so fantastic that he or she actually makes you feel heard and valued within your organization? If not, I hope you have the opportunity to one day work for one of the Village of Pinehurst’s greatest: Mrs. Holly Neal. Working alongside her has been nothing short of an absolute privilege."
Emily Harder, 38
FirstHealth of the Carolinas
For Emily Harder, every day is different — and that’s just how she likes it. From making what could be her patients’ worst days better, to advocating for her fellow bedside nurses, Emily spends her fast-paced days working toward positive change at her workplace and in the wider community where she and her husband are raising their children.
As a charge nurse at FirstHealth, Emily loves getting to know each and every patient and treating the whole person, not just their illness, injury or disease. Invested in improving health outcomes, she recently secured grant funding to establish a Stop the Bleed training course that will educate the community on how to stop life-threatening bleeding. She has also completed extensive training to become a Certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, improving the level of care she is able to give to survivors.
A graduate of the FirstHealth Nursing Leadership Academy, Emily is also personally invested in her colleagues, learning their strengths and weaknesses and serving as their biggest cheerleader. As President of the Nursing Staff at Moore Regional, a position she was appointed to by her peers, Emily takes pride in giving bedside nurses a voice at the executive table.
“Working alongside a group of people who are more like friends and family than coworkers make even the hardest days bearable,” she says. “I love working with employees from all over FirstHealth and empowering them to make a difference in their work environment and throughout the organization.”
She is also president of the Dogwood Chapter Emergency Nurses Association, which provides her with opportunities to connect with emergency nurses across the country as well as to continue her education.
- Hidden talent: Emily would say it’s humor, but admits that her mom jokes rarely get as many laughs as they do eye rolls.
- Proudest accomplishment: Earning a master’s in nursing degree – with distinction – while working full-time and having two boys under age 5.
Danielle Hall
Moore County Schools
Teachers had a big impact on Danielle’s life — so much so that she decided to return to her alma mater and dedicate her professional life to making a positive difference in the lives of others. After graduating from Pinecrest High School in 2010, she headed to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke for a degree in Secondary Education. Eager to get her dream position at Pinecrest, she began applying before graduation.
Danielle claimed her spot at the school in 2014. She is reminded of why she wanted to teach in a lot of ways, one of them being a bulletin board in her classroom that is consistently full of thank you notes from current students. Older notes she keeps at home.
On her best days and her worst, Danielle’s students keep her coming back. When Danielle lost her daughter in 2017 to a congenital heart defect (CHD), “it was my students that got me out of the house.”
“I wanted to replicate the feelings of home in my own classroom that my favorite teachers gave to me,” she says. “I wanted to be a safe space. While my students are with me, they may gripe about Antigone or Othello, but they know I’m in their corner. Always.”
Danielle is also a published author, having written her first book at age 8. She spends her time outside of work hours writing, giving extra help to students and participating in the CHD community in memory of her daughter.
- Proudest accomplishment: In 2022, Danielle won the Best Indie Book Award for her novel, "A Cage for Angels."
- Fun fact: She may be required to talk in front of large groups at work, but Danielle is actually an introvert.
Jessica Ledbetter, 37
Food Bank of CENC
From a young age Jessica was taught the importance of helping the community progress and in that, she found her life’s work. As the Network Engagement Supervisor at the Sandhills Branch of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, she focuses on fostering connections with community members and creating pathways for them to access necessary resources.
In her 14 years with the food bank, she has helped distribute 9.3 million pounds of food to four counties and 85 partners as well as $50,000 of disaster relief funds to Moore County partners during the power outages of December 2022.
Jessica is making impacts on the ground level, too. One of her nominees said Jessica is “a true professional that goes beyond expectations in the work that she does and the exceptional customer service and quality of work she produces.” She’s been voted Employee of the Month twice.
Over the span of her career, Jessica has been involved with numerous boards and committees. She currently serves on the Agency Optimization Workgroup Committee and Emergency Action and Disaster Relief Team.
“I believe that my purpose in life will always be directly connected to advocating for and supporting others,” Jessica says. “If I have the platform, network, and/or resources then it is my shared responsibility to act, make space and help amplify the voices of marginalized groups that have been historically overlooked.”
- Fun fact: While visiting Ghana during a faculty-led summer study abroad program, she visited the Nzulezu Village on Stilts, which translates to the village built on water.
- Notable nomination: "Jessica developed the Food Bank’s COVID-19 Protocols, which prepared the Retail Donation Program, spanning 34 counties, and more than 600 partner agencies for handling potential exposure to the virus."
Blake Polakof, 20
Whispering Pines and Pinehurst Fire Departments
Some call it passion and others call it selflessness, but whatever it is, Blake Polakof has it. At just 15 years old he chose to start his training as a junior firefighter with the Whispering Pines Fire Department, and graduated high school early so he could enroll in fire and rescue training.
COVID-19 forced Blake to stop and restart the academy three times before he was able to complete it, but he chose to stick it out. He was hired at the Whispering Pines Fire Department and has since been promoted to lieutenant and named Fireman of the Year. In 2022, he earned the same title in Pinehurst. One nomination described him as “a pillar to our community.”
Blake says that he loves what he does because he enjoys giving back to the community and interacting with its residents, but what motivates him most is the happiness and curiosity he sees in Moore County’s kids.
“I love to see the smile on children’s faces when the fire truck goes by, because at one point, I was that kid who got excited to see the fire truck go by.”
- Fun fact: Blake has been the Easter Bunny at the Whispering Pines’ Easter celebration.
William Coronado, 35
Keller Williams
As a bilingual real estate broker for Keller Williams and his own company, Coronado Realty, Willy has had the unique opportunity to help Moore County’s American and Hispanic communities navigate the next big chapter in their lives. His interest in the profession started after immigrating from Mexico to North Carolina as a teenager, when he served as a translator between his parents and their real estate agent during the home buying process.
He enrolled at Sandhills Community College, then Real Estate School in Fayetteville, but colleagues and clients will tell you his education didn’t end at graduation. He’s always ready to jump into a new class or dive into research to find the answer to any question he doesn’t have an answer for.
Willy also delivers meals for Family Promise and serves as the outreach specialist at Christ Community Church, an interpreter for Immigrant Hope of the Sandhills and a volunteer for Cameron Boys Camp. At the core, his involvement is driven by “being able to share Jesus with others and letting those who feel unseen in the community know that they are important, loved, and cared for,” he says.
- Fun fact: The first time Willy had sushi he mistook the wasabi for guacamole — a mistake he only needed to make once.
- Notable nomination: “William is an honest, reputable man with integrity. He is a kind, caring and hardworking individual. We are proud to call him our friend.”
Robert Thomas, 38
FirstHealth of the Carolinas
After receiving his Master of Medical Science from Methodist University in Fayetteville, Robert returned back to the place he’s been happy to call home since his parents brought him down south from West Islip, New York at two months old.
“I have been able to travel throughout the U.S. as well as internationally and no matter where I have visited, I am always happy to come home to the Sandhills,” he says. “I always knew I wanted to come back to this area to practice medicine and give back to this community that has given me so much in my life.”
Robert’s positions at FirstHealth include manager of Interventional Pain Management, president of the APP Council, member of the Medical Executive Committee and assistant administrative director for the FirstHealth neuroscience line. His dedication to medicine, his patients and his team allowed him to be selected for the FirstHealth Physician Leadership Academy, a program that develops leadership, collaboration, and innovation in its care providers.
“I take tremendous pride in being the best medical provider to all the patients that I serve as well as being the best leader possible to my department of exceptional nurses, ancillary staff, advanced practice providers, doctors and administrators,” he says.
- Licensure and certifications: NCCPA Board Certified, NC State Medical License, DEA License, Lean Six Sigma White Belt Certified, USDOT Federal Motor Carrier Certified Medical Examiner, ACLS, BCLS, PALS certified.
Matthew Prestwood, 37
FirstHealth of the Carolinas
For Matthew Prestwood, the basis of healthcare is assisting others through times of hardship. This includes patients and their families, of course, but also the hospital staff members that care for them. As Vice President of Operations, Matthew provides this assistance for Moore Regional Hospital, ensuring patients are kept comfortable and staff are given the support that they need.
“I love my work because it allows me to support people daily, especially during their toughest moments,” he says. “We strive to create a nurturing environment for patients and their families, alongside offering top-notch medical care.”
Matthew moved to Pinehurst with his family in January 2022 to continue his exceptional career in healthcare. His resume includes several leadership roles with the Duke University Health System, and he now supports a team of over 750 employees and 350 volunteers at FirstHealth. One of the most extraordinary aspects of his work is seeing those team members grow and flourish under his guidance.
“I’ve been fortunate to have remarkable mentors and guidance in my career, and I cherish the opportunity to do the same for others,” he says. “Observing someone surpass their own expectations is a true joy of leadership.”
Notable nomination: “Matt is a true example of FirstHealth’s core purpose: 'To Care for People.' It is evident in the way he leads and supports his teams. He is a servant leader who promotes innovation, empowerment of employees and the well-being of those around him.”
Kira Schoenfelder, 33
Southern Pines Brewing Co.
Southern Pines Brewing Co. opened its doors in 2014, and not long after Kira Schoenfelder was walking through those doors to make sure the branding stayed just as consistent as the brews. Named as Brand and Creative Director in 2021, she is the mind behind every can, poster and advertisement.
“Her eye for beauty and her deep sense of understanding the branding has completely shaped the look of Southern Pines Brewing Company,” says a colleague who nominated her for this award. Kira has a knack for tapping into the hearts of Moore County beer enthusiasts and loves seeing them interact with the physical product that was once just a two-dimensional idea on her computer screen.
Kira previously worked as a graphic designer for PineStraw and ritualX. She also established her own company, Schön Design, in 2014, and works on branding for companies like Reverie Cocktails and Fayetteville’s Airborne and Special Operations Museum.
Since coming to the pines in 2012, she has been inspired by the people around her who strive to make the community “a wonderful place to call home” and decided to follow their lead. Kira serves on the advisory board for the Southern Pines Public Library and on the board of directors at Sunrise Theater, where she helps coordinate First Friday and other events.
- Fun fact: Kira's nickname is Sharkira, which she earned after dressing up as a shark on Halloween.
Julia Lattarulo, 27
Berkshire Hathaway
Julia is a sucker for a cone at The Ice Cream Parlor, and for sharing the scoop on the nostalgic moments that make Moore County home — even if that includes a secret run through the sprinklers on fairways 1 and 18 on the Southern Pines Golf Course.
Realty is the social avenue that she uses to not only share these experiences with locals and tourists, but to help them find a home where they can start building their own memories. Her impact as a storyteller and realtor was rewarded in 2022, only two years into her career, with the Leading Edge Society Award. The recognition is given to only the top 10% of Berkshire Hathaway agents nationally.
“I know this is corny,” she says, but I’m proud of everything I’ve done in real estate. This profession is an on-the-go lifestyle, where every day is a completely different beast. I’m proud of the new relationships I’ve made over the past three years and everything I’ve learned and will keep learning.”
Julia also uplifts the community through her involvement at Sandhills Pride, Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and the Sunrise Theater. She is also a swim coach for the Sandhills Sandsharks.
- Fun fact: If offered to spend some time in a sealed crawlspace, she wouldn’t necessarily say no.
Darilyn Ruotolo, 27
Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills
Darilyn Ruotolo has her eye on the future — and not just her own. As a mentoring coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, she devotes herself to coaching young people and helping them become the best versions of themselves.
“What motivates me to be involved in my community is the importance a strong community has on our youth,” Darilyn says. “Our youth are our future, and we need to provide a community where they can thrive and be exposed to positive opportunities and experiences.”
Her work with Moore County’s youth includes the creation of “Suspensions to Success,” a Boys and Girls club program that provides community engagement opportunities for suspended students; and involvement with the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. She has also worked to raise awareness about human trafficking and domestic violence with Friend to Friend.
Darilyn’s commitment to social work has led to the improvement of numerous lives, both young and old. It’s this selflessness that makes her an inspiration to everyone around her, including those who nominated her for this award. “I am a constant witness of the devotion and genuine passion Darilyn has to be a coach, mentor, and role model,” one such nomination read.
- Certifications: Trauma Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT), Cognitive Processing, Therapy (CPT), CPR/AED, Youth Mental Health First Aid, Tier 1 Trainer (Boys and Girls Club of America)
- Fun fact: If Darilyn hadn’t become a social worker, she would have majored in forensic science.
Cara Mathis, 36
Self-Employed
If you’ve come across the “Humans of Pinehurst” Instagram account, you may already be familiar with Cara Mathis. Inspired by the viral “Humans of New York,” Cara started the page in March 2022 to highlight the unique members of the Moore County community. She also runs “Meet Me On McCaskill,” a lifestyle account with more than 10,000 followers that showcases, among other things, all the beauty and charm Pinehurst has to offer.
“I’ve been coming to Pinehurst since my parents bought their first house here in 2008, and it’s been my little slice of heaven ever since,” says Cara. “Since I’ve seen this community through the lens of a visitor for so long, when I got the chance to make it my forever home, I vowed to help others see it the way I always have: as a true American treasure.”
Since moving to Pinehurst with her family in 2021, Cara has made it her mission to support the establishments that make Moore County great, as well as protect the historical value of her new home. She uses her photography skills and social media following to promote local businesses and teaches drawing classes centered on the history of the village. Cara also serves on the Pinehurst Historic Preservation Commission and volunteers in the music ministry of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
“I love what I do because I get to use my gifts to help build the community I love,” she says. “We are so fortunate to live in one of the last best places in this country, and I don’t take a single second of our life here for granted.”
Fun fact: Before pursuing art and photography, Cara served her country for nearly a decade with the FBI.
Aimee Bonnell, 39
Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
Pickleball fever is sweeping the nation, and thanks to Aimee Bonnell, Moore County is leading the charge. The easy-to-learn sport is both Aimee’s passion and career; as the Head Pickleball Professional for Pinehurst Resort, she’s helping locals get active in a new way.
“I want everyone to have access to this great sport,” Aimee says. “People are picking it up after years of not playing sports or never playing sports at all. There is a place for everyone.”
Though she’s coached at clubs around the country, Aimee is a Moore County resident at heart. She returned home in 2022 to spearhead Pinehurst’s pickleball program and is currently training to be a clinician with the Professional Pickleball Registry. Her work with the country club, motivated by both her competitive nature and powerful love for people, has resulted in a pickleball program with more than 250 active members.
“On any given day, you can find Aimee coaching and giving lessons to any age group ranging from 4 to 94,” one nominator says. “The relationships she fosters both on and off the court are for a lifetime.”
- Fun fact: Aimee’s love for competition extends beyond the court. She’s made it to producer tryouts for several shows, including "Beat Shazam" and "Minute to Win It," and she competed on five episodes of "Deal or No Deal."
- Proudest accomplishment: “I am proud to be a part of the vision of twelve pickleball courts coming to life at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club. Playing in the U.S. Open for Pickleball in Naples, Florida was pretty cool too!”
William Britton, 31
County of Moore
Moore County native William “Bill” Britton is already making history. In 2022, he became the youngest person in North Carolina ever to be elected County Register of Deeds. In this role, he acts as the custodian for the vital legal documents of his fellow Moore County residents.
“I love what I do because every day I get to serve and interact with the community,” Bill says. “No matter the interaction, I believe in making the experience pleasant and hassle free.”
Bill’s passion for leadership began in high school. He served in student government and as an officer in the Future Farmers of America, an organization he still supports today. As a teenager, he took night classes to become a paramedic, and he has received multiple citations for his work as a firefighter and first responder. He wasted no time in traveling down south to help victims of Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Bill is a person who lives to serve, and through his new role as Register of Deeds, he aspires to encourage others to do the same. “I hope to be a role model for other young professionals so they achieve their passions and goals and can become a community role model,” he says. “I hope to be a person who can be reached out to during that journey.”
- Fun fact: Bill loves Carolina beach music, and he can sometimes be found hitting the dance floor for some Carolina Shag.
Veronica Lloyd, 35
Monkee's of The Pines
Looking for a chic new outfit or accessory while still shopping local? Veronica Lloyd has you covered. The Raleigh native left her teaching job in Durham to purchase the Southern Pines location of Monkee’s boutique, and to quote one nominator, she “came, saw and conquered.”
When Veronica and her mother Pat took over in 2019, the store had no website or social media presence – which Veronica immediately set out to change. Ironically, she gives the pandemic partial credit for their vast improvement in this area.
“When the world shut down, it provided the opportunity for us to hyper-focus on growing our online following, because it became an absolute necessity,” she says. “It turned out that we were able to capitalize on our talents, and as a team, we created a very successful system that we still use today.”
Veronica grew up in the great outdoors, helping her father around their 42-acre farm. Moving to Charleston, S.C. after graduating from the University of the South in Tennessee helped her discover her love for fashion and style — a love which helped launch Monkee’s to a supersonic level of growth. Monkee’s of the Pines now boasts a high-end website and an Instagram following of nearly 10,000. Its success has been so great, in fact, that Veronica and Pat recently expanded to a second location in Pinehurst.
“I still find myself saying, ‘I can’t believe that I get to do this for a living,’” Veronica says. “I’m just incredibly grateful for all of it. Every day is different and brings a new challenge, and I love it.”
- Community involvement: Sponsors movie nights at the Sunrise Theater Hosts yoga classes and pet adoption events outside the boutique
- Fun fact: Veronica comes from a family of athletes; she played Division III basketball and rode for the equestrian team in college.
Lindsey Simmons, 39
FirstHealth Foundation
In a small community, one person can make a big difference. No one knows that better than Lindsey Simmons, who was immediately impressed at the high level of volunteerism and civic engagement of the Moore County community when she moved here 10 years ago. In the years since, she has graduated from the Moore County Leadership Institute and the Dedman Leadership Institute, and taken a leadership role with the Women’s Professional Network in Pinehurst.
“As I’ve gotten to know the community better, I’m inspired by the hard-working small business owners and civil servants who use their time and talents to make changes on a large scale,” she says.
As the concierge and navigation coordinator for FirstHealth’s Clara McLean House since 2021, Lindsey also makes a big impact — connecting patients with health, medical and community resources and covering daily operations of the 15-room Hospitality House that serves an average of 72 overnight guests each month.
“Most people who call me or come to Clara’s House as a guest are trying to care for a loved one,” she says. “It is rewarding to support those care partners and provide them with knowledge and respite.”
Proudest accomplishment: Lindsey feels especially proud of creating a rewarding career as a military spouse when national data shows that as many as 38% of military spouses in the United States are unemployed. She and her husband even lived and worked separately for a year while he finished school, a sacrifice that allowed Lindsey to build her career in Moore County. Now, she says, “we are enjoying raising our daughter in a community that is so supportive of working military families.”
- Fun fact: Lindsey has completed two marathons, and runs marathon canning sessions every summer with produce she collects from local farms.
Greg Walker, 37
Hatchet Brewing Co.
When transitioning to civilian life after a rewarding career in the U.S. Army Special Forces, Greg Walker found himself drawn to the informal and collaborative culture of the brewing industry. But it wasn’t until he co-founded Hatchet Brewing Company in 2017 that he realized the positive impact such a business could have on a community.
Greg enjoys the opportunity to serve three very different customers — the businesses that serve the beer his team brews, the direct consumers who venture into the Broad Street taproom and the nonprofits that Hatchet partners with to host charity events or fundraisers for community efforts. He’s grateful for “the broad spectrum with which we’re provided as a small, community-focused craft brewery to have a positive impact on everyone around us.”
At Hatchet, Greg leads a team that improved net annualized growth by more than 50 percent, and developed a product which won the Gold Medal at the 2022 N.C. Brewers’ Cup. In 2019, he added an MBA to a resume that includes a bachelor’s degree from West Point, the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and the Bronze Star Medal.
“The aspects of my military experience that I found myself most grateful for were working for driven, selfless, and exceptionally competent people,” he says. “I realized that the most impactful characteristic they all held in common was that they allowed me to feel as though I was positively contributing to other people and, ultimately, feel like I belonged to a community with values that resonated with my own. That’s what I’ve found in Hatchet and our small but robust community, and that’s what continues to inspire me to support our community and attempt to positively impact others.”
- Fun fact: Greg grew up on a 200-acre cattle farm in rural Missouri.
- Notable nomination: “I think that Hatchet Brewing has had a lot to do with supporting the development of the town and numerous local charities and organizations in our small community. Although Greg refuses to take credit for all he and Hatchet Brewing Company do for the people of his town, I’m proud of the impact they’ve had, especially for such a young small business.”
Darell Yates, 35
HomeGrown Restaurant
As a business owner in one of Moore County’s smallest towns, Darell Yates has the privilege of watching his restaurant grow along with the community. HomeGrown opened in Vass in the summer of 2020, and not only survived one of the hardest years for restaurants on record, but quickly filled a void for what Darell calls “simple food, done correctly.”
“I love what I do because I get to interact with the people in the community every single day,” he says. “Whether I am holding a baby or helping someone share good memories of a loved one over a meal, I get to be here for the people in our community.”
HomeGrown built on Darell’s experience as a restaurant manager for regional chain Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, but his dedication to service began with more than eight years in the U.S. Army. He has also worked as an assistant director of a youth mentoring organization, and volunteered as a youth sports coach and with the American Red Cross. He earned Sandhills Community College’s Mary Lumen Meyer Award and the Rotary Club of Pinehurst’s Student Achievement Award in 2017.
- Fun fact: A longtime fitness trainer and former assistant coach for the Sandhills Flyers men’s basketball team, Darell loves working with clients of all levels — from a Division I athlete to a senior citizen taking chair aerobics.
- Professional accomplishment: HomeGrown employs 16 team members, eight of whom have been a member of the team since the restaurant was founded in 2020. Darell is proud of the team he has built and considers each one of them and their families to be a huge part of his success.
- Notable nomination: “Darell is a fount of energy and hard work — always serving people or cooking on the line with his team, catering events or volunteering with a smile. His most notable characteristic is selfless service, as seen in his business and his life with four children.”
THE JUDGES:
We welcomed a new panel of judges in 2023, including community, business and media leaders who represent a wide spectrum of industries. These judges work with companies large and small, and all understand what it takes to be successful in a variety of ways.
After nominations closed, judges received a packet that included each candidate’s name and supporting nominations through our online portal. They were charged with the challenging task of narrowing down the candidates to just 20 nominees - and they were given only four days to do it.
We appreciate the time, effort and consideration these judges gave for this campaign. Your dedication made it possible for us to recognize these 20 young professionals who are making a difference in Moore County.
• Anita W. Alpenfels, Ed.D.: Executive Officer for Human Resources, Moore County Schools
• Fallon McIver Brewington, Ed.D, CPTD: Vice President, Continuing Education and Workforce Development, Sandhills Community College
• Amie N. Fraley: Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills
• Mindee Hadley: Director of Philanthropy, Penick Village
• Ben Kinney: Publisher, Business North Carolina Magazine
• Matt Massei: Executive Vice President, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
• Micah Niebauer: CEO & Co-Founder, Southern Pines Brewing Co.
• Kathie Parson: Physicians Liaison, FirstHealth of the Carolinas
• Tony Price: CEO, Moore Free and Charitable Clinic
• David Woronoff: Publisher, The Pilot Newspaper
