 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored

People of the Pines 2023: The Pilot's 20 Under 40

  • 0
20U40

This year’s distinguished group of 20 Under 40 award winners features entrepreneurs, educators, physicians, artists, nonprofit executives, business leaders, public figures, behind-the-scenes contributors and more. These honorees are diverse, passionate and committed difference-makers who are integral to the success of both their business and our community. This campaign is a celebration of those individuals, under the age of 40, who are making an impact on the communities where they live and work.

The Pilot asked our readers to help us identify inspiring young professionals working in Moore County through an open nominations phase in January and February. An extensive communications effort is done to obtain nominations from all industries across the country. We received more than 160 nominations from the candidates’ peers, employers, family members and clients.

Sarah Lankford
Laura Kiker
Holly Neal
Emily Harder
Danielle Hall
Jessica Ledbetter
Blake Polakof
William Coronado
Robert Thomas
Matthew Prestwood
Kira Schoenfelder
Julia Lattarulo
Darilyn Ruotolo
Cara Mathis
Aimee Bonnell
William “Bill” Britton
Veronica Llyod
Lindsey Simmons
Greg Walker
Yates

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred