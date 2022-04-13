People of the Pines 2022: The Pilot’s 20 Under 40

The Pilot’s second annual People of the Pines: 20 Under 40 honors a group of outstanding professionals who excel in their industry and are leaders in their companies and our community.
The Pilot asked our readers to help us find young professionals deserving of this award through an open nominations phase in February of this year. We received over 150 nominations identifying 120 candidates.
An independent panel of judges comprised of Moore County business and community leaders evaluated the nominees based solely on the information that was provided in the nomination. They were specifically looking for professional success, proven leadership skills, contributions to our community and innovation in their respective fields.
More than likely, you will see familiar faces among this year’s honorees. We hope you’ll also discover something new to love about some of your favorite businesses here in Moore County and be inspired by the young professionals who are integral to their success.
While only 20 people could be selected to honor, it is very clear that Moore County is rich with hard-working and determined young professionals. We wish we could honor all 120 candidates today, but we’ll have to wait until 2023 to meet more of these capable young people who live and work among us.
KATIE STAFFORD, 28
Owner/Stylist, Opal Salon
For Katie Stafford, the art of hair and business have always been a combined endeavor. She opened Opal Salon in downtown Southern Pines last year, after many hours spent making the previously vacant spot her own.
“She got her space when it was just a shell of a building,” says one employee who nominated her for this year’s class of 20 Under 40. “She spent countless nights designing it, getting it ready, building and installing many of the improvements herself. It was not uncommon for her to be there until well past midnight to get it ready for opening.”
Katie has had tremendous support from Moore County natives and out-of-town clientele. “As a native to the area I have loved watching the community grow into what it is today,” she says. “I have had the pleasure of watching so many wonderful people from all over join together into a tight-knit community.”
She is also an animal lover, and stays true to her mission of donating 15 percent of her product sales to local animal shelters. “It’s through the support of the community that I am able to give back to what I love most,” she says.
NOTABLE NOMINATION: “Katie worked in Aberdeen at local salons for several years before deciding to start her own business in the place she calls home. She is bright and effervescent, just like the Opal Salon.”
FUN FACT: Katie adores Halloween, so much so that her husband proposed to her on the holiday.
ALEC ALLRED, 27
President/CEO, Old North State League
Alec Allred knew growing up that playing baseball was all he wanted to do. He earned several honors on the team of William Peace University, and went on to play professionally for the Westside Wooly Mammoths and a few other teams before concluding his career with the Gastonia Honey Hunters.
After fulfilling his dreams, he wanted to help others achieve theirs. “The most important thing to me is helping the youth realize their dreams are possible,” he says. “I had several people growing up who pushed me to chase my dreams and helped me accomplish them. I want to do the same for my community.”
With the help of his family and friends, Allred established the Old North State League, North Carolina’s largest collegiate summer baseball league. The 13-team league plays 190 games around the state. Allred is also co-owner and head trainer at The Factory, a research-driven sports club focusing on player development and experience with two locations, one of which is in Southern Pines.
“I got to live out my dream as a college and professional baseball player,” he says. “Now I get to live out my dream of helping the next generation of ballplayers.”
ACCOLADES: Alec was team captain at William Peace University, where he also earned:
• 2017 Golden Glove Award
• 2018 Male Athlete of the Year
• 2018 Offensive Player of the Year
FUN FACT: Alec doesn’t have a natural knack for algebra and geometry, but has always been able to multiply, divide, add and subtract huge numbers in his head.
WILLIAM JOHNSTONE III, 39
Physician, Concierge Signature Medicine
Sandhills native Dr. William Johnstone, one of two board-certified geriatricians in Moore County, returned to his hometown to help launch the first concierge medicine program of FirstHealth of the Carolinas.
“I love what I do because I am able to hear my patients’ stories each day. I try to understand their narrative, both in illness and in wellness, and in doing so I hope to develop relationships of trust and mutual under-standing,” he says. “I believe that this is the foundation of a productive and foundationally solid physician-patient relationship.”
He saw the strength of that relationship first-hand as the medical director at a large life plan facility. “I was in awe of nurses and nursing assistants who donned gowns and masks to go into COVID units in the facility before vaccines, and before much was known about the virus,” he says. “Their acts of selflessness had a profound effect on me.”
Through his work, and service in organizations like the Southern Pines Rotary Club, William is intent on giving back to town that helped make him who he is today.
“Many of my mentors in health care who fostered my dream of becoming a physician are still practicing in the area. Daily, I run into someone who had an important impact on me growing up,” he says. “I want to contribute, through service and my professional endeavors, to the community that was so important in my own life.”
AWARDS INCLUDE:
• East Carolina University Family Medicine Resident of the Year, 2019
• American Academy of Family Medicine Future Leaders Project Award, 2018
• Gold Humanism Honor Society, Brody School of Medicine, 2014
FUN FACTS: In addition to practicing medicine, William is an adjunct assistant professor of medicine at Campbell University.
He claims to have submitted multiple original poems for publication to the Journal of the American Medical Association — all of which have been rejected.
NEIL ROBINETTE, 34
CEO, C.F. Smith Property Group
A leader in his family’s company and in the greater community, Neil Robinette is most proud of his team that “shares common core values, purpose, and works hard together.” Since he joined C.F. Smith Property Group in 2014, that team has executed on more than $200 million in real estate value from development projects, acquisitions, new leases and dispositions.
Neil is no stranger to public recognition — he was also among 19 to be named to the 2020 class of Trailblazers by Business North Carolina magazine — but he is most honored by seeing the public enjoy his work, like the repurposed buildings and courtyard at 132 NW Broad St. in downtown Southern Pines.
“It was a challenging project, but today I see many folks utilizing the quasi-public space daily to eat lunch or relax on the benches,” he says. “There is no feeling more rewarding than being part of a team that brings real estate to life with community enhancing projects.”
An active board member of Moore County Partners in Progress, Neil was also appointed to the North Carolina Interagency Coordinating Council for Children from Birth to Five with Disabilities.
NOTABLE NOMINATION: “In my time with the company, I can’t remember him ever taking full credit for any accomplishment or completed project. It has always been thanks to ‘the team.’ He wants us all to succeed, and he gives us the time, tools, and encouragement necessary to make that happen.”
FUN FACT: Neil played D1 baseball in college and learned how to unicycle when he was 30.
CYNTHIA MCLEAN, 38
Structured Day Program Coordinator, The CARE Group Inc.
Cynthia McLean sees herself as part of the village that it takes to make a meaningful difference in the lives of her com-munity’s children. In her work with students who are in need of alternative learning methods, she is able to address emotional and behavioral problems that can interfere with learning — and pave a way for better decision making down the road.
“Our youth are the leaders of tomorrow in so many ways and I’m given the opportunity to impact students,” she says. “Whether it’s in the avenue of education, a path through emotional adversities, or even in the lanes of behavioral health, I feel as though I’m contributing to a successful path for students.”
Cynthia was motivated to pursue criminal justice because she saw it as a path to her passion of juvenile justice. Now a parent, she is motivated by her own children as well as those she helps through her work.
“In the minutes, hours and even days that they’re not with me, I would hope that there is someone else they may encounter in the community that will help install something positive in their life,” she says. “A word of encouragement, some sound reasoning, or just a helping hand.”
EDUCATION/ACCOLADES:
Master’s Degree, Criminal Justice | Ashford University
• Golden Key Society Award
Bachelor’s of Science, Criminal Justice | Fayetteville State University
• Department of Criminal Justice Award
NOTABLE NOMINATION: “She gives every family and every child all of her love, time and attention to help them discover how the events in their life have led to their risky behavior.”
AUSTIN VERNON, 29
Director of Discipleship and Missions, Bronson Memorial Presbyterian Church
The power of connection, both in and outside the church, is a pillar of Austin Vernon’s position as the director of Discipleship and Missions at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church.
“I believe it is essential for God’s people to live out their faith beyond the walls of the sanctuary on Sunday morning,” he says. “Serving our local community is at the core of what it means to love God and love our neighbor. It is our calling as people of faith.”
Austin has successfully pursued this calling by working to facilitate meaningful Bible study discussions, leading local and global missions and fostering opportunities for service. Though he came to Brownson directly from Princeton Seminary, nominators said he quickly proved to be wise beyond his years, and he put that wisdom to work by creating several small group study sessions for the church. As well as serving in a leadership position for local organizations, Austin is the staff liaison for the church’s Bold Initiative Team, a group geared toward addressing systemic racism and economic disparity.
“I’m most proud of the ecumenical relationships I have formed with various leaders in the community,” he says. “I am grateful for the numerous ways we have partnered together on projects that have united the faith community in its mission to spread the love of God.”
INVOLVEMENT: Board member, Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care; officer, West Southern Pines Community Connectors; regional council member, Sandhills Food Bank
ACCOMPLISHMENTS:
• Helped build a school for the deaf on a mission trip to Peru
• Created an outreach group called “Brownson Buddies,” where church members read to elementary school students.
ASHLEY TRAMONTIN, 37
Owner/Operator, Against the Grain Shoppe
Ashley Tramontin has a background in marketing and public relations, and has put both of these to work in building a space for artisans to find success selling their wares.
A maker since 2012, Ashley took a leap of faith and opened Against the Grain Shoppe in 2019. The next year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to make major pivots — but, as one nominator said, “With perseverance, she weathered the storm and survived.”
Every year it has been in business, Against the Grain Shoppe has placed in the top three in Best in the Pines for categories such as gift shop, woodworking, and furniture, and nominators said she makes a genuine effort to maintain relationships with other business owners while participating in local events, supporting festivals and sponsoring movies at the Sunrise Theater.
“This sweet little town has been so supportive of me and my dreams,” she says. “I’m more than happy to do my part and give back!”
SUPPORTER OF: The Pines Preservation Guild, Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills and Relay for Life of Moore County
MEMBER OF: The Southern Pines Business Association and the Small Business Association
FUN FACT: Ashley and her 8-year-old son are on a quest to visit all 41 NC state parks. So far, they have visited 22.
BRANDON HADDOCK, 34
Vice President, Pinehurst Homes Inc.
By the time he was 6 years old, Brandon Haddock was a regular crew member on Pinehurst Homes’ construction sites. Now, as the company’s project manager, he’s gained the respect of the same subcontractors who watched him play in the dirt as a child.
As one of his nominations reads, “Stepping into a successful family business is not always an easy challenge,” but Brandon “has established himself as one of the top builders in Moore County.”
Haddock was elected president of the Moore County Builders Association in 2021, following his win of the association’s “Builder of the Year” award in 2019.
“I’m proud of every project we complete,” he says. “The finished product is a direct result of hard work and dedication to each one of our clients. That’s why we do what we do.“
Brandon is an avid supporter of The Outdoor Dream Foundation, which works to connect kids with chronic and terminal illness with the outdoors. “I grew up hunting with my grandfather and when I can give a child that thrill of the hunt and brighten their day, it is truly rewarding,” he says.
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science, Construction Management | East Carolina University
FAVORITE PROJECTS: Historical remodels hold special significance for Brandon. “It’s an honor and thrill to bring a historic structure back to life with modern-day conveniences,” he says.
GINA CONLEY, 34
Founder/Owner/Head Coach/Birth Doula, MamasteFit
Gina Conley is an entrepreneur on a mission to empower women through fitness and education with her business, founded in 2017. Armed with a master’s degree in sports and health medicine and certifications in pregnancy and postpartum health, she’s helping women through the transitional phases of motherhood with training, doula services and education.
As the lead childbirth educator and head coach of MamasteFit, Gina develops course curriculum for childbirth and prenatal/postpartum wellness, including fitness and mobility programs for prenatal and postpartum clients. MamasteFit’s gym accommodates local women of all fitness levels, as well as their children — and her approachable social media presence has amassed a following that’s more than a hundred thousand strong.
“I love what I do because it allows me to support other women and their families in my community and around the world during such a transformative time of their lives,” she says. “Knowing that we are helping our community members feel more confident during a time where there is a lot of conflicting guidance and fear makes it all worth it.”
PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: “The accomplishment I’m most proud of is my kids. They are the kindest little ones and so curious about the world. They are the reason MamasteFit exists!”
FUN FACT: Gina served as an active-duty Army officer for almost seven years before transitioning into civilian life after the birth of her daughter.
JOE HOGAN, 34
Head Coach/Director, Southern Pines Youth Rugby
Joe Hogan is a freight broker at StokeSaw Logistics Inc. by day and the head coach and director of Southern Pines Youth Rugby by night — a combination that allows him to “connect with people all over the U.S.” and give back to an organization in his backyard.
“Rugby played a huge part in my life growing up,” he says, “and it has been cool to build a club that gives that opportunity to kids.”
Joe got his start with rugby at the Southern Pines club, eventually serving as captain for the high school team. He went on to play with the North Carolina State University rugby club and was elected for a Marine All-Star Team. He served six years in the Marines and earned a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an Iraq deployment.
When he returned home to Moore County in 2015, Joe was asked to revamp the youth club where his rugby story began — and he did just that. “It’s great to see how excited kids are to come to practices and games,” he says. “Watching the club grow from 3 kids to over 100 in a few years speaks to the culture that our club provides.”
NOTABLE NOMINATION: “His dedication, vision, and passion for the sport of rugby has transformed rugby in the Sandhills. Every Monday and Wednesday children of all ages run onto the field with a smile on their face. Simply put, there would be no youth rugby in the Sandhills without Joe.”
FUN FACT: Accidentally or on purpose, Joe has come to know every single word of the musical “Hamilton.”
LINDY LAMIELLE, 39
Entrepreneur/Coach/Social Media Manager
Lindy Lamielle relocated to Southern Pines with her family a few years before retiring from a 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force. In 2018, she earned the designation of Dedman Leadership Fellow at Sandhills Community College, and then completed an internship at the college’s Small Business Center before officially joining the team as a business coach.
In 2020, Lindy continued coaching small businesses through the pandemic while she and her husband, Ryan, purchased the historic Farrell Building in Aberdeen and transformed it into X on Main, a two-story building with space for offices and a restaurant.
Nominees said that her “skillful ability to create economic impact in Moore County through her efforts and successes to help start businesses which create jobs is more than noteworthy, it’s extraordinary.”
Today, Lindy is pursuing a doctorate in strategic leadership while running her own business, Personably Speaking; continuing to manage the X on Main; and working as a social media manager for Clicksuasion Labs and as a coach at SCC.
“I find joy in connecting with people on a more personable level,” she says. “Entrepreneurship affords me the ability to constantly seek new opportunities and build relationships, while rarely missing a beat with my family.”
INVOLVEMENT: Chair of the Downtown Aberdeen Advisory Board, co-chair of Sandhills Speaker Group and a member of the Certified Entrepreneurial Community Task Force.
NOTABLE NOMINATION: “Lindy doesn’t wait at the open door. She walks in and puts her creative mind to work.”
CARL THOMAS, 30
Veterinarian, Banfield Pet Hospital
Like many who grow up tending to their family’s farm, Dr. Carl Thomas has an unmatched love for animals. Naturally, this Eagle Springs native pursued his interest in animal care by becoming a veterinarian.
Carl put himself through an undergraduate program and worked as an apprentice at Carthage Animal Hospital before continuing with his education, becoming the first in his family to earn a doctorate. Then, he returned to where it all began, becoming the youngest veterinarian in Moore County in 2021.
Nominators said he deserved to be honored for his “dedication to providing his patients with the best quality care and modern medicinal practices.”
“I attribute my success in accomplishing my career goals to the support and encouragement from my community,” he says. “The best way for me to show that gratitude is coming back home to serve this wonderful community by providing the best animal care that I can.”
EDUCATION: Doctor of Veterinary Medicine | N.C. State University; Bachelor of Science, Zoology | N.C. State University
• Cum Laude
• Dean’s Lis
FUN FACT: Carl’s first time out of the country was in 2021, where he assisted with research with sea turtles, sea lions, and tortoises in the Galapagos. This was extra exciting for him, because he has two tortoises himself.
ISABEL CAIN, 39
E.L.A. Coordinator of College and Career Readiness, SCC
When Isabel Cain joined the Moore County community, she was working to learn the English language and obtain her G.E.D. She accomplished both goals with the help of the Collage and Career Readiness Program at Sandhills Community College — while earning her U.S. citizenship.
Next, she transitioned into one of SCC’s associate degree programs, and participated in the very work study program where she got her start — the College and Career Readiness Center.
There, said one of her nominators, “she utilized her own experience overcoming barriers and demonstrating unshakable determination” to assist other English language learners” — and she never left.
“I get to meet the most hard-working resilient students from many parts of the world,” she says, and stays motivated by the fact that “every day, I have the opportunity to change someone’s life.”
Isabel is now coordinator over the English Language Acquisition program, which offers free classes throughout Moore and Hoke counties, and oversees high school equivalency classes at the college’s Robbins center. In 2019, she developed and implemented the first U.S. Citizenship class at Sandhills, where she has helped numerous students, who are now citizens, through the U.S. naturalization process.
NOTABLE NOMINATION: “She is passionate about helping others — especially those most in need of learning English to better function in our community whether on the job or in their personal lives.”
AWARDS: Sandhills Community College Community Service Award
FUN FACTS: Isabel only came to the Sandhills for a visit but fell in love instead. She stayed and decided to build a life in Moore County.
Also, she loves to dance.
CHRISTOPHER PEVIA, 37
Fitness Coordinator, Moore County Senior Enrichment Services
Christopher Pevia is in the business of making people smile — especially those in their golden years, who he feels are often overlooked. “Aging should be the beginning of new experiences that continue to spark excitement and joy in a life full of memories,” he says. “Creating and promoting programs that give each participant the opportunity to leave the building feeling better physically, mentally, and emotionally is the most satisfying part of my job.”
With certifications in individual and group fitness and training in programs for those with Parkinson’s or balance issues, Chris is equipped to create custom exercise plans for everyone who walks through the door — and even when they don’t. During the pandemic, he was able to grow program participation through virtual classes, something that continues today.
Each year, Chris serves on the committee for the Senior Games in the Pines, and is also an active member of his church.
“Participants at the Senior Enrichment Center and the people of Moore County and the world, in general, are all battling something on a daily basis,” he says. “Whether it’s through an encouraging word, a pat on the back, or just a smiling face, small gestures can make a difference.”
NOTABLE NOMINATION: “Every time we ask Participants to complete our yearly survey, we receive such positive feedback from Chris, his team and the classes they teach. He honestly cares about the people he serves.”
FUN FACT: Chris has a passion for cooking. If he ever pursued a new career, he would open a food truck.
JOSH RICHARDSON, 35
CEO, Gentle Renew LLC & Dasher’s Designs
Josh Richardson moved to the Sandhills following an overseas deployment, started a window-cleaning business from scratch and, as one nominator said, “turned window rags into a million-dollar company in one decade.”
Nominators describe Josh as “extremely passionate, and someone who loves his team.” He’s extended that passion for entrepreneurship to the community by investing in area real estate, supporting various local groups and sending teams out during the pandemic to sanitize 15 community playgrounds as a donation to the county. Josh also founded Dasher’s Designs, a Christmas light installation business that helps local residents bring cheer to their neighbors.
Over the years, Josh has found that owning service-based businesses is a way to know you’re helping others — as is “watching his team members growing and becoming the leaders I knew they could be.”
“Life is better when triumphs are shared and the community gains from everyone’s happiness,” he says.
SUPPORTER OF: Sandhills Bogeys Baseball Team, Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills, Sandhills Classical Christian School and Toys for Tots.
FUN FACT: Josh served for seven years on a civil engineering SWAT team of the U.S. Air Force. He met his future wife, Alison, while on a humanitarian mission in Guam — only to find out that she lived an hour away from his home in Ohio.
KERRY ALFREY, 39
Owner/Director of Operations, Be Our Guest Travel Company
Moore County native Kerry Alfrey is always surprised when people ask her if travel agents still exist — especially after the agency she co-owns with her sister weathered the pandemic and is set to have a record year. Plus, how could you not love a job that helps you “make dreams come true”?
“It is incredibly rewarding when your hard work pays off and your clients have the vacation of a lifetime,” she says. “It is also incredible to be able to work with such a gifted team of professionals. Our agency is made up primarily of mothers who work from home, including eight military spouses.”
Kerry and her sister, Krissy Yoder, founded the company in 2014. In the years since, it has earned national recognition and grown to employ 40 travel advisors around the county. Kerry also works hard to put her family (and their four rescue dogs) first, and serves on the PTO board of her kids’ school.
“I moved back after college because it’s such a great place to raise a family,” she says. “I want my kids to see that helping out in your school and community makes a difference. We can all play a part in making our community a great place to live.”
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Arts, History | East Carolina University
• Magna Cum Laude
• Honors Program Graduate
NOTABLE NOMINATION: “She certainly never has a dull moment, and everything that she does, she does very well!”
FUN FACT: Kerry played the piano for 25 years and began college as a music major before switching to history.
TONY BARNES, 38
Realtor, Keller Williams Realty
If you’ve ever seen your Realtor playing a gig around Moore County, then your Realtor is probably Tony Barnes.
This longtime musician played professionally for 12 years before transitioning into a career as a Realtor for Keller Williams Realty in 2018.
Tony loves “bringing music and cheer to those who may need it most,” as well as getting to “help people achieve the wealth-building power of owning a home.”
He quickly found success at Keller Williams, earning the title “Rookie of the Year” during his second year. In 2021, he facilitated real estate transactions totaling $7.3 million. He’s been nominated for “Best Real Estate Agent” in the Best of the Pines contest twice. And, yes, he still plays music, but he keeps it to one or two shows a week. Through the pandemic, he hosted virtual concerts to raise money for area service workers.
His motivation? “Growing up in this area and truly realizing the magnitude of Fort Bragg being our neighbor and the sacrifice that veterans and their families make every day, and simply giving back to a community that has given me so much in my life.”
NOTABLE NOMINATION: “I see how hard he works for his clients. Every single transaction, he puts his heart and soul into.”
INVOLVEMENT: Tony is an ambassador for Camp Resilient N.C., a foundation providing nature-based therapy to veterans and their families.
Tony is also a corporate leader for The Patriot Foundation, which supports military families through scholarships and grants. He’s been involved with the Foundation since 2018, when he organized a Veterans Day benefit concert and donated a percentage of his real estate commissions for two months to the cause.
MOLLY TWIGG, 39
Owner/Operator, Twigg & Co.
Since opening in 2019, Twigg and Co. has sold over $1.5 million in artisan goods, fulfilling owner Molly Twigg’s passion for providing the smallest businesses in her community with needed room to grow.
Her love for her work comes from watching “people take the leap — whether it’s getting a crafter out of their garage, off their kitchen table, or having a small business test the waters before opening something bigger,” she says. “I get to see the jump.”
Molly has worked to give back in several communities. Locally, she has donated face shields to local healthcare workers and first respondors, held fundraisers for community organizations, and hosted supply drives for art teachers.
“I may not be able to cure world hunger, but I have the ability to help my neighbors and my community. This is where I live, where I run my business, and where I raise my children. It only makes sense to want it to be the best it can be.”
NOTABLE NOMINATION: “She’s the visionary behind a business concept that uplifts women, retirees, military, and over 100 small business owners from all walks of life.”
FUN FACTS: Molly is a hip-hop junkie with a collection of old-school vinyl records. If she’s in her car, the music is at max volume.
An All-American collegiate soccer player, Molly sponsored and coached two local youth soccer teams in the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022.
CRYSTAL EADS-BROWN, 37
Owner, Marie & Marcele Boutique
Crystal Eads-Brown wants to be a friend whether you’ve walked into her faith-based business, Marie & Marcele Boutique, to make a purchase or a prayer request. Nominators call her a “bright light in this small town,” one she aims to grow through her business’s mission to give back locally and globally.
“It is important to me to not only make a woman feel good in an outfit, but I also want to just be there for them in any capacity they might need,” she says. “It’s not just about ‘making a sale.’”
Crystal makes sure her inventory includes products by brands that pay it forward, including jewelry crafted and sold by underprivileged women around the world. She also donates a portion of her proceeds to local charities.
Other ventures started by Crystal, including the vendor marketplaces and shopping experiences “Pop up in the Pines” and “Babe Bash,” give businesses without a brick-and-mortar space to sell their items.
“The community feels like a small town,” she says, “but it can feel so big when it comes together to support events, small businesses, and most importantly those in need. It is inspiring! ”
NOTABLE NOMINATION: “This outstanding young woman has not only built an enviable small business but guided it through a move and expansion while surviving the COVID panic of the past two years. She generously gives her time and money to charitable causes and is an enthusiastic supporter of efforts to promote and enliven downtown Southern Pines. We need more like her!”
FUN FACT: Crystal is part of The Shoppe Girls, which plays two gigs per month. She has also auditioned for “American Idol” five times and “The Voice” three times.
JORDAN HUBBARD, 29
Owner/Dentist, Hubbard Dental
Owning a dental practice may not be regarded as a multi-disciplinary study, but Dr. Jordan Hubbard would disagree.
“Dentistry afforded me the ability to combine my love of science with an art form,” she says. “I can truly create smiles and save teeth in a way that is very artistic.”
Then, there’s the business side — “sometimes it feels like I have two different jobs: running a business and being a dentist! I truly love what I do because every day it’s something different and exciting.”
But her real measure of success is her ability to give back, which she does avidly as a member of several organizations.
“I’ve seen how little ideas, projects, or donations over time can add up. I have seen how changing just one person’s situation can change the entire community over the course of that person’s life. In 40 years from now, I hope to see that my involvement helped inspire others, which in turn inspired even more, who kept the spark of helping others alive, so our community continues to be a wonderful place to live.”
INVOLVEMENT: Hubbard is vice president of the N.C. Chapter of the American Association for Women Dentists. She is also a member of the Junior League of Moore County, Country Club of North Carolina, Sandhills Study Club, NC Dental Society, American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry and Mommy Dentists in Business.
FUN FACT: Dr. Hubbard has been playing the harp since she was 12. She also loves spending quality time with her baby grand piano, which she has named Victoria.
THE JUDGES:
• Tara Ledford: Director of Communications Development, FirstHealth of the Carolinas
• Michael Cotten: Branch Director, Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina
• Linda Parsons: President and CEO, Moore County Chamber of Commerce
• Lane & Lori West: Local Franchise Owners, Clean Juice and Pure Barre, Southern Pines
• Amy Natt: President & CEO, Aging Outreach Services
• John Nagy: Editor, The Pilot Newspaper
• Andrew Lyons: Senior Vice President & City Executive, FirstBank Southern Pines
• Ben Kinney, Publisher, Business North Carolina Magazine
