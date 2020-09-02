With Moore County’s HomeChoice Network, Mike Ianucilli and Veronica Sanchez have built a new type of retirement community — one that provides seniors with compassionate care they need in the place they call home.
The idea for HomeChoice Network was born in a senior living community in Winston-Salem, at which Mike was an executive director and Veronica, the business office director. There, the two began to notice that many of the residents were unhappy in the environment; particularly those who had been uprooted from their communities and relocated to facilities that were convenient for their adult children or grandchildren.
Mike and Veronica cared for people who had given up their home. Their church. Their friends. Their grocery, pharmacy, and trusted hairdresser or barber. Eventually, the two became convinced that there had to be a better way — one that would allow seniors to age in place for as long as possible.
“We felt we could have a retirement community without walls,” Mike says. “We could take those services that were provided in retirement homes and instead provide them in their own home. We wanted to help them maintain a high quality of life and dignity.”
In 2003, the two built those principles into a Moore County business, HomeChoice Network.
Over the past 17 years, hundreds of the network’s caregivers across the Sandhills have provided more than 2,000 seniors with everything from meal prep and home organization to transportation, assistance with personal hygiene and simple companionship.
Whether a senior needs help making a grocery list, remembering appointments or getting to church and social events, a HomeChoice Network caregiver is there. Over time, caregivers become like friends; and the seniors they serve, like family.
“We have two sets of clients: The client who receives the care and the caregiver who provides the care,” Mike says. “We can’t operate without either. Our caregivers, in our eyes, were heroes before the pandemic, they were heroes during this pandemic and they’ll be heroes after the pandemic.”
While compassion, competence and commitment are qualities that make HomeChoice Network’s service stand out, a personalized approach also makes all the difference.
“Our service is one-on-one,” Veronica says. “We are hands-on owners.”
The two are also entrenched in the fabric of the community. A native of Mexico City, Veronica relocated to the Sandhills in 2003 and has since served in several capacities, currently as the board chair of the Moore Free and Charitable Clinic. A resident of Moore County since the 1980s, Mike is active in the community and in several professional organizations, and currently serves on the United Way board of directors.
“We’ve enjoyed building our name and working with the community,” Veronica says. “And, most importantly, providing services to seniors when they need them, where they need them.”
