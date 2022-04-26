Most of us pay little attention to the commercials for political candidates shown on television, but I have lately noticed two that are remarkably devoid of content or meaning.
First is the commercial for Kelly Daughtry, a lawyer who claims that we should vote for her because she does not like President Biden; this provides no rationale to vote for her, as opposed to many others who have similar views.
Second, there is the bizarre clip for Ted Budd, who strides manfully across an empty field in a dress shirt and jeans, with an oversized pistol stuck into the front of his pants.
He says nothing meaningful, but I assume we are to believe that he is some sort of tough guy because he can carry a handgun so prominently.
I would prefer a candidate with enough respect for the voters not to depend on such nonsense. Considering the cost of these commercials, one would think that candidates would seek to say something semi-intelligent to potential voters, who really ought to reject such insults to their willingness to think about candidates’ qualifications and intentions.
Russell McAllister, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Political ads seem to be more about performance art vs substance. Sad. Hard to see any ideas being promoted for the greater good.
