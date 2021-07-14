There appears to be momentum to fund a major infrastructure effort at the federal level after many years of discussion with no actual bill being approved.
For the casual observer, this effort seems to imply a certain centrality to the federal role in infrastructure. However, most infrastructure in this country is not actually owned and operated by the federal government. Much of it is actually owned and operated by state and local governments or in some cases, like rail and energy, principally by the private sector.
So why this great focus on infrastructure at the federal level? I can see a federal role for certain aspects of our infrastructure system. Having run an airport during the early years of my career, I know how important federal funding is to maintain and grow an airport. And clearly, airports serve an interstate function and, in the case of our larger airports, an international function.
Likewise, our ports serve a function that extends beyond the states in which they are located. Inland waterways move goods across many states, as do our rail systems.
There are also aspects of our energy infrastructure that move various types of fuel across multiple jurisdictions.
Once one is past these categories though, I begin to wonder why there is such a big federal push. Federal road funding makes some sense to me for those parts of our interstate highway system that truly move people and goods between states. However, federal road funding ends up building a lot of roads that principally serve in-state residents and businesses.
The one that really baffles me is federal funding for water and wastewater infrastructure. Having run a number of such utilities during my career, I have found them to be almost the quintessential local service, rarely extending beyond the county line, much less across state lines.
Of course, the base reason any of this discussion is going on in Washington is not because the federal government is principally responsible for the nation’s infrastructure. No, the reason the discussion is going on is the abject failure of governments throughout the country to properly and timely maintain all of our infrastructure systems.
We as a society have failed to understand and appreciate the need to pay for the upkeep of our infrastructure. We have been led to believe that tax rates and utility rates are some type of free standing entity that must not go up and the setting of them is divorced from the services that they are designed to fund.
We see it in the massive deficits at the federal level where spending goes up but tax rates seemingly only go down. And even though our state and its localities don’t run fiscal deficits, we do run massive deficits in maintenance of our physical infrastructure. In fact, during my career in five cities in three states, the biggest waste of money that I observed was the constant underfunding of infrastructure maintenance. At some point someone is going to have to pay the bill and that bill only gets proportionally bigger the longer needed maintenance is put off.
A red flag for the average citizen should be any time a politician brags about keeping the tax rate or utility rate steady or low. If they cannot also prove to you that they are fully funding all necessary infrastructure maintenance on a timely basis, then they are engaging in deficit spending by pushing today’s costs off onto future rate payers. They are being dishonest and should not be allowed to continue in a position of public trust.
We as a society have got to start paying the full costs of the services that we consume. Of course, we could consume less services until we get costs down to the current level of available funding. But are we really going to start abandoning infrastructure to reduce costs? Are we actually going to abandon roads or schools or water and sewer lines? Are we going to close bridges, airports, parks, and ports?
I don’t think we will. While the appropriate role for the federal government might be open to debate, the fact is that our infrastructure is vital to our physical and economic well being. Now we need local and state elected officials to start funding it commensurate with that vital role it plays even if it means rates have to go up. And voters need to reward them for doing so. The cycle must be broken of pushing costs onto future generations.
(1) comment
Outsource and privatize everything. The key cause of growing infrastructure costs are incompetent, corrupt bureaucrats feeding their crony buddies fat contracts with no consequence for failures and cost overruns. Remember Cooper’s former NCDOT Secretary, James Trogdon and NCDOT COO Bobby Lewis, who blew a billion dollar hole in the state budget? They should have been fired and faced the consequences for their mismanagement. Had they been in the private sector, it would have happened swiftly and they likely would have faced legal action from shareholders. Cooper ignored the problem until State Treasurer Dale Folwell - the smartest, toughest guy in Raleigh - called for their resignation. And this is just the tip of the iceberg of government waste and corruption. Outsource and privatize everything.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.