All elections are important and this is especially true when we’re voting for candidates to fill our county and municipal positions.
There are three experienced candidates running to fill upcoming vacancies on our Board of Education: Pam Thompson, Robin Calcutt and Rollie Sampson. They deserve your support and your vote.
I say this because their focus has been, and continues to be, on student performance and academic success. These candidates emphasize the critical role of retaining our high-quality teachers, recruiting new teachers, concern with growing class sizes and structuring the school budget to achieve these outcomes.
Experience counts, especially with Moore County Schools. Each brings impressive education experience serving in the Moore County School system, which the other candidates lack. Thompson has served multiple terms on the board and is the current chair. She has served as a trustee at Sandhills Community College.
Calcutt has been a teacher, principal and administrator, while Sampson has also been a teacher, served as the Moore County military liaison and earned a master’s degree in counseling.
Pam Thompson, Robin Calcutt and Rollie Sampson are best qualified to be elected to serve on our school board and deserve your vote.
John Bouldry
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
