A family can plan its budget with utmost care, but fate will intervene. Just when you’re about to buy a new car, the water heater bursts or the roofer finds a lot of rot around that tiny leak.
Pinehurst finds itself in a similar situation, but the demands it faces are all of its own success.
Years of growth — much by newcomers in the past 10 years — have turned Pinehurst from a small village of seasonal residents and retirees into Moore County’s largest municipality. Powered by the burgeoning FirstHealth of the Carolinas medical community, military-connected families and even more active retirees, Pinehurst has developed quite the list of expenses needed to meet this growth.
Over the next five years, it faces the all-in prospect of more than $30 million in expenses. Some of that is small stuff: pedestrian walkways, stormwater control, road improvements. But that list also has some big projects: a new fire station, more parking for the village center, developing the west Pinehurst park, and building and operating a new public library.
During its annual retreat last month, the Village Council reviewed all this, along with its many options. None of this is surprising to the council; most of these projects have been on the radar for some time, especially the library. What is surprising is that the historically conservative and plodding board might have realized it can’t keep pushing these things down the road.
Backed Up
Indeed, some of these projects are “well traveled” on the road of good intentions. Building a library is more than 20 years old. The village has discussed development of its park on Chicken Plant Road and relocating its public services yard away from the central core for more than 10 years. A parking “structure” in the village center has been on the books about seven years. A new fire station to serve western Pinehurst might be the youngest occupant on the list at a mere four years old.
You getting the bigger picture here? Needs are piling up. Projects are growing longer in the tooth — and getting more expensive over time.
It’s understandable that Pinehurst can’t do everything at once. But its financial conservatism works in its favor now. The village is regularly socking away about $1.5 million into savings each budget year. It’ll have almost $12 million in the bank by the end of June. For perspective, that’s about half of its annual budget for operations.
And it’s not as if the village is “overtaxing” its residents. The village has the lowest property tax in Moore County. More on that in a moment.
Time to Move
Something has to give. Needs and service demands can’t pile up endlessly while the village tries to save up enough to pay cash for everything. In fact, the first cracks in that fiscal conservatism may have emerged during last month’s retreat.
With virtually no debt on its books — and borrowing costs at historic lows that may never be seen again — the council is thinking that some limited borrowing could help clear up some of this backlog.
“I’ll also point out that at current interest rates, there’s always debt,” said Mayor John Strickland. “We don’t have to do everything” through savings.
Or the village could go ahead and start earmarking savings for specific projects, council member Kevin Drum said.
“We have nothing but capital needs,” said Drum.
Councilwoman Jane Hogeman, perhaps the fiercest fiscal hawk on the council, would like to keep kicking things down the road. “If we actually are bringing in $1.5 million a year more (in savings) … the question eventually arises, are we overtaxing?”
The answer is “no,” unless you’re overtaxing residents’ patience for the village to accomplish important work it has long delayed. It’s time to get moving, by whatever means necessary, to serve the people.
