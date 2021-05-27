UNC Chapel Hill boasts one of the premier journalism schools in the country, but the recent controversy — of its own making — threatens to be not just a distraction but a detraction.
The UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media possesses a stable of top-tier teaching and research faculty, several of whom spent years in the profession. The school’s graduates routinely land jobs at national media outlets across the country, while others fill the open spots at community newspapers like The Pilot across this state. Its alums are among some of the most prominent journalists and media personalities in the nation, a number of whom have won major awards like Pulitzer Prizes.
This is not a recent phenomenon. Even in the mid 1980s, when I applied to colleges to study journalism, Chapel Hill was one of the top to which I applied. Ultimately, I chose the University of Florida.
Given all this, the Hussman School frequently garners national attention. Over the last few years, most of that attention has focused on the plight of journalism itself, especially the future of newspapers.
Capturing most of those headlines in recent years was Penny Abernathy, who for the past 12 years was the Knight Chair in Journalism and Digital Media Economics, a tenured position.
Abernathy, who had a long career at The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Harvard Business Review and a fellowship at Columbia University, created groundbreaking research into how local newspapers were going out of business across the country.
She coined terms like “news deserts” and “ghost papers” to describe the sorry state that has seen thousands of communities lose their newspapers over the years. Abernathy’s research has been featured in more than 1,000 news articles and broadcasts, scholarly works and more than a dozen books.
It was great work, important industry-leading work — and it will now be led by Northwestern University. Abernathy “retired” from UNC at the end of last year, which is what happens for tenured professors when, for whatever reason, they’ve fallen out of favor with their superiors and find their work environment to no longer be an inviting one.
Abernathy quickly got a gig as visiting professor at Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism, Media and Integrated Marketing Communications, where she “will collaborate with the school’s Local News Initiative and Spiegel Research Center on local news-related projects and research,” according to the school. “She’ll deliver presentations and talks at national conferences and at the school. And, she’ll write articles for news outlets and scholarly journals that provide new knowledge on the state of local news.”
“Penny’s arrival will help make Medill the nation’s epicenter for local news research and thought leadership at this critical time for the industry,” says Tim Franklin, Medill senior associate dean.
So while Abernathy has moved on — and taken her important work with her — UNC’s journalism school is still generating plenty of headlines, virtually all negative. An internal flap at the school over the terms of hiring Pulitzer-Prize winning New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones has spilled across the entire campus, the state and now, the nation.
Hannah-Jones garnered her prize for the highly acclaimed — and highly criticized — 1619 project in the Times two years ago. At its crux, the project explores the legacy of slavery in America and questioned whether this nation’s founding really had its roots in that earlier date, the year slaves were first imported.
The 1619 Project has been hotly debated going on two years. Critics of the piece and its author argue over some errors and opinions, including some which they say The Times has, retroactively, edited or changed online.
Hannah-Jones was offered a five-year contract for the school’s prestigious Knight Chair position, while keeping her Times job. The school will pay her $180,000 in a year, while presumably she keeps her Times salary too.
The controversy stems from the fact she will not be granted tenure, something her supporters say is routinely given to someone of that stature and position. The offer to her says she will be considered for tenure during her term or at its end.
The presumptive storyline of Hannah-Jones’ supporters is that the university’s Board of Trustees don’t want to offer tenure to someone that controversial and high profile in this nation’s ongoing debate about race and culture. They would have you believe tenure was offered and revoked, though that’s not the case.
I argue neither for nor against the hiring of Hannah-Jones. Frankly, the whole issue has devolved into a scream-fest where neither side is listening nor cares to. There’s nothing really left to compromise on, and it doesn’t matter because no one’s in a compromising mood.
Which is not to say something hasn’t been compromised, mainly the good name of the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media. It clearly lost interest in — or chased away — a tenured professor generating serious work and favorable attention and traded it for a participatory role in the latest battle of the culture war.
In doing so, the school has violated one of the cardinal roles of journalism: be the reporter, not the story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.