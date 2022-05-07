When I read the opinion columns and letters to the editor, my heart is gladdened by how many people know the definitive answer to complex questions. I wish I could say the same.
For example, I sometimes ponder the topic of climate change. Is it a crisis? I don’t think so. Way back in 1992, I was asked to build a hurricane model to determine the average annual insurance claim we could expect from future hurricanes in the U.S. recreational boat market. To do this, I looked at 100 years of hurricane landfalls in 50-mile segments from Texas to Maine, as well as the insured loss where a hurricane made landfall.
The computer chugged out the answer very neatly. I presented this model to the American Institute of Marine Underwriters and at the end was asked what was going to happen next year. Now the model can’t predict that — it only gives an average hurricane claim cost over 100 years if the model assumptions are accurate. The questioner responded that, in that case, the model was useless. I felt myself getting smaller on that stage.
Now, of course the model wasn’t useless. Over 10 years I continually revised the model with updated data on landfall frequency and concentration of boats. I was able to give the company what we needed to add to our insurance rates to pay for when the wind blew.
I believe the same analogy is true for how we need to respond to climate change. Do we need to take drastic action? No, but reasonable and affordable actions can be taken in small steps.
I say small steps because we know that, over time, things change and we will then be able to adjust our actions as needed. No need to know the definitive answer.
Nick Weltmann
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
