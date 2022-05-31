With the high cost of fuel, increasing interests in fitness and the advancements of e-bikes, more people everywhere are choosing bicycles not just as a form of recreation, but to commute.
Increasing the adoption of bicycles requires improved cycling infrastructure. We love Southern Pines and surrounding areas, but as a cyclist and runner who spent years in areas with far more modern road infrastructure, I miss having the relative safety of bike lanes to ride in. Moore and surrounding counties have zero bike lanes on any roads frequented by cyclists. In addition, new or improved road infrastructure is not being built or brought up to modern standards.
Pinehurst is the Home of American Golf, and east Southern Pines is known for equestrian farms, but we also have a substantial cycling community.
Take a ride or drive along the Tour de Moore route on any of the roads in the horse country of east Southern Pines, or look at freely available cycling heat maps, and anyone can see proof of the many cyclists in the area.
Over the past years, there have been multiple severe accidents from motor vehicles striking cyclists. The state, county and town need to work together to do more to promote cycling as an alternative, low cost and environmentally beneficial form of recreation and transportation.
It should be our representatives’ duty to help ensure the safety of their constituents, including cyclists. Cyclists need real infrastructure improvements like bike lanes or at least some buffer space to the right of the white line.
Vincent Collogan
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
