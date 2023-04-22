When the North Carolina House of Representatives approved its state budget plan a couple of weeks ago, the proposed pay raises for public employees, tax relief and policy changes found within the budget bill commanded the lion’s share of public attention.

No surprise there. Still, please allow me to offer at least a kitty cat’s share of attention to another item in the House version of the budget: a transfer of $4.2 billion over the next two years from the state’s General Fund to the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund. This represents a wise investment in North Carolina’s growth and quality of life.

Barbara Misiaszek

A couple of years ago the Moore County BOE had identified more than $70,000,000 of deferred maintenance on Moore county Schools to be performed over the next 20 years.. Our Commissioners allocated $750,000 / year for that purpose. Do the arithmetic, not nearly enough is it. In the last couple of years with bond premium money, some pandemic relief money and some rethinking as to the actual needs ( how to accomplish a few gym refurbishments) this number has probably been reduced. The County Commissioners are expected to allocate $800,000 for this need in the upcoming fiscal year. Is that enough? Is the $800,000 being budgeted currently enough to get the remainder of that list of needs completed?

John Misiaszek

6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days