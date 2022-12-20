On behalf of the members of the Rotary Club of the Sandhills, I would like to compliment the Southern Pines Business Association for the beautifully decorated Christmas trees lining the streets of Southern Pines.
We congratulate the Business Association for continuing this wonderful tradition of beautifying the town of Southern Pines during this holiday season. We are more than pleased that the association has once again made us a partner in this special event.
Thanks to their patronage as well as other members of the community who supported our annual Christmas tree sale, we had a very successful fundraiser. All the proceeds from the sale will be used to support the charities and organizations in our local community who are dedicated to assisting our most needy neighbors.
From all of our members, we extend to everyone best wishes for a joyful holiday season and a healthy and prosperous new year.
Tom Boals, president
Rotary Club of the Sandhills
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
