Initial reports over a police scanner are frequently more scary and urgent than they ultimately turn out to be. That was the case a couple of weeks ago when emergency dispatchers radioed police to Pinehurst Elementary School for reports of a man armed with a rifle by the school as students prepared for dismissal.
Police cars sped to the school, and a parent’s cell-phone video captured Pinehurst officers, with guns drawn, speed-walking toward a man who had gotten down on the ground in surrender.
In short order, police learned the man was suffering a mental health crisis, had simply been carrying a backpack, had made no move toward the school, and had no weapon or ill-intent. There were no charges.
In an age where school shootings are a threat in any community, police couldn’t handle this call any less urgently. But could this incident have been resolved quicker and with less drama if a school resource officer had been on-site?
Moore County Schools, one of just two school districts in the state with its own police force, may soon be getting a long overdue increase in size, spending and responsibility.
Today, the Board of Education and Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting to discuss ways to increase security at the county’s 22 schools. As we’ve seen in communities big and small, urban and rural, schools remain vulnerable to those determined to harm others.
Behind the Times
Moore County Schools has had its own force since after the Columbine massacre in 1999, and it was granted full police responsibilities in 2010. The department has long focused its efforts on deploying its 13-officer staff at the five middle and three high schools. When needed, an officer can rotate to an elementary school.
That operation has not kept pace on a number of fronts. Its officers sometimes lack updated training, equipment and backup. In an age where officers must be ready to rush in and engage a potential school shooter, that lack of training, equipment and backup represent fatal flaws.
For instance, before this past summer, Moore County Schools officers had not undergone active shooter training since 2017. Over the summer, they all spent time at the state law enforcement training center in western Moore County.
Officers are also scheduled to train in active deployment, medical response and standard reunification methods following a lockdown and evacuation.
Security hasn’t been an afterthought for the district. Its newest schools feature unique safety features common in new school construction. Also, older schools have undergone security upgrades in recent years that increase the difficulty of entry and improve protection for students and staff.
But history and current climate dictate more should be done.
A Needed Investment
Security isn’t cheap. Rodney Hardy, a Moore County law enforcement veteran who took over as the district’s police chief earlier this year, wants to almost double the department, adding 12 new officers so each school has an officer. Those new hires, combined with the equipment needed, would cost more than $1.1 million to initiate and $800,000 annually thereafter.
This is where the commissioners come in. The board, which has tried to keep a close eye on education spending, nevertheless has expressed support for greater spending to ensure the schools have proper security. The joint meeting between the two boards is almost certain to yield an agreement that grows the department and modernizes outfitting and training.
We would like not to be in this kind of climate, but the sad reality of places like Parkland and Uvalde demonstrate that the risk of an active shooter is possible in every community. Schools already hold lockdown practices, but defensive drills alone are not sufficient.
The incident in Pinehurst a few weeks back resolved itself quickly because of the rapid response from professional, practiced officers. An expanded, well-trained, well-equipped police force for the school district is an incontrovertible reality today.
But the question as yet unanswered is - why are Moore County Schools one of only 2 districts in the entire state - out of 116 districts - with their own police force? One would think that if it was the best model many other districts would have embraced it by now. They haven't. In all but one other district local law enforcement, all regularly trained and well equipped, have the responsibility to protect their schools. What do we know that all the others don't?
John Misiaszek
