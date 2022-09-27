Initial reports over a police scanner are frequently more scary and urgent than they ultimately turn out to be. That was the case a couple of weeks ago when emergency dispatchers radioed police to Pinehurst Elementary School for reports of a man armed with a rifle by the school as students prepared for dismissal.

Police cars sped to the school, and a parent’s cell-phone video captured Pinehurst officers, with guns drawn, speed-walking toward a man who had gotten down on the ground in surrender.

Barbara Misiaszek

But the question as yet unanswered is - why are Moore County Schools one of only 2 districts in the entire state - out of 116 districts - with their own police force? One would think that if it was the best model many other districts would have embraced it by now. They haven't. In all but one other district local law enforcement, all regularly trained and well equipped, have the responsibility to protect their schools. What do we know that all the others don't?

John Misiaszek

