We wanted to share our story from a local small business owner’s experience in Pinehurst.
My wife and I have spent the past several years looking for a landing place when we are fortunate enough to fully retire. We have been to both coasts and central Florida; Georgia; Charleston, S.C.; and St. James Plantation/Oak Island, where we have friends who have been after us for years to buy property near them for ultimate retirement.
I often mentioned to my wife that I felt weird and was a little concerned that, although I love my current home and history, I was bothered not knowing where our retirement home would be, and not having a vision of it.
We also are friends with several couples who purchased homes, moved to Pinehurst, and invited us to come for a visit. We rang in the New Year 2021 at Pinehurst Country Club, visited restaurants and could immediately see the charm of this village. This was a really nice place, with good golf, food, friends, etc., but maybe too far away from retirement to consider.
One of the couples, who will be getting married this year in Pinehurst (they love it too), happen to own a short-term rental property and spend as much time in Pinehurst as they can before retirement as well, but also mentioned to us a possibility we weren’t considering. We could help cover our fixed costs and have a great place to spend a lot of time before retiring.
This is only made possible by being a small property business owner, buying a dream property that we can’t be in full time, and helping other people and families experience real home life in Pinehurst when they rent a real home for three or four days, or even spending a holiday week.
After our visit, and as the pandemic wore on, we asked one of our friends, who was a newer real estate agent in the village, to help us find a property in the place we couldn’t get off our minds.
With a very limited supply of homes, he worked hard and after a few attempts found us a place that I absolutely loved, as did my wife. Our offer was accepted, and we closed on a great place in June last year.
We immediately started spending money in the local community to maintain our property and buy furniture. We went to local consignment shops, village shops, restaurants and church.
We used electricians, plumbers, heating and air professionals, landscapers and a cart-repair professional.
We became Pinehurst Country Club members, and have made six visits, lasting about two weeks each time, to our dream place.
We have made quick friends with our full-time resident neighbors, who were the most welcoming and understanding that we want to be good neighbors and — just like any neighbor — we would look out for them and they would look out for us and let us know if anything doesn’t seem right with any of our guests.
Our other neighbor is a short-term rental owner as well, and his guests have been respectful and they haven’t been a problem at all when we are there. Our full-time resident neighbor says there haven’t been problems with this STR either, which has been established for quite some time.
We are sure they could relay our story of the “good-neighbor” policy, but as they have expressed to us, others have asked them to add pressure against STRs with fliers etc., so they didn’t think they should.
We would never want our neighbors to feel uncomfortable by “picking sides.” In fact, there should be no “sides.” Good neighbors and residents, full or part time, should be able to get along. Problem landlords, as well as problem residents, should be taken care of individually.
We don’t have to go to the police reports, but I’ll bet a few domestic arguments, unkempt homes and loud parties have happened from some less-than-perfect full-time residents, perhaps, even some heavy drinking or drug issues.
A good property owner is a good one and a bad one is a bad one. There are plenty of laws, rules and ordinances on the books to handle all of the issues we have seen so far.
The fear about what could happen is irrational. In fact, we are old enough to remember times when people tried to keep other people out of neighborhoods and towns based on irrational fear about the type of people or certain traits or characteristics they might exhibit. Once again, go after bad actors, not after the current and future flavor of the village.
The hotel is great but truly represents the face of vacation or resort living. The short-term rental gives guests a taste of living in Pinehurst. What a great advertisement for longer-term living in this great village, perhaps even for those who might want to move here for the next 30 years as we experienced when we visited.
We have been so happy since we purchased our home that we rent to guests, most of whom so far have been families with young future golf stars. Only in the last two months have we been made to feel like a second-class or lower-level Pinehurst property owner.
We really thought there would be better support from a council that could truly see the big picture without falling in line with pressure from a few corporate interests or well-meaning but we believe irrationally worried residents. Fear is a terrible policy.
Most of us are here to enjoy and enhance the local feel, culture and economy. The community will be happy to have us here if the economy goes into a downturn and/or interest rates go up. Property values don’t go up in a vacuum and we have helped increase the values and have paid more than many to achieve some of our long-term dreams.
We don’t think of our lovely home business as a short-term rental and, until two months ago, hadn’t even heard the term. We have made some great local friends and met great employees at the club and local businesses, and we hope the powers that be really take a close look at what they really want to do to such an energetic and hopeful and positive force in the village.
The warm friendliness of Pinehurst and the residents and village are still there, but the past few months have really made us feel unwelcome in a way we wouldn’t have envisioned based on the vast majority of the populace. A few loud people have really made a negative short-term impact on us.
Thanks for listening and understanding the majority of us are really proud of our place and where we fit into the current and future economy of Pinehurst.
John Buechel is a certified financial planning professional. He and his wife, Donna, split time living in New Jersey and their property in Pinehurst.
