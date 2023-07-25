The Moore County Board of Education last week received a blinding glimpse of what has been obvious to so many for almost three years now: School board member David Hensley is a bully.

The board’s decision last week to censure their colleague and strip him of all his roles came after a tumultuous month in which the board finally grew weary of his attempts to commandeer meetings, talk over colleagues and disrespect staff members.

philip holmes

The attorney quit because I told the attorney that I didn’t trust him. I believe Hensley did as well. At any rate, we are better represented now than we have before.

Kent Misegades

Alinsky 101. Never let a crisis go to waste. When one doesn’t exist, make it up. The left’s reactions are so predictable, and boring. Living well, mask free, jab free, this home-school grandpa in Seven Lakes.

Lynette Crosby

This is why school board candidates should be discouraged from running in a "block" instead of on individual merit and qualifications. Now what do we do with the inherent incompetence that brought this group together? Miss Insurrection aka Bruno and Mr. Benway, a duo; Levy and Holmes, the remaining pieces of the triumvirate, Ms. Davis with no public school experience whatsoever, and Ms. Caldwell, the lone remaining member retaining a modicum of knowledge about MCS accomplishment and purpose? The future looks ominous. Oh, and stay away from WEEB. Lessons can be learned at any age.

Barbara Misiaszek

Mr. Hensley will remain on the Board so I don't believe we should expect the circus to leave town anytime soon.

John Misiaszek

