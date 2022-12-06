Some observations and facts from the recently concluded 2022 election:
Voter Turnout
Moore County turnout was above the state average at 55.8 percent (vs. 50.5 percent). However, it was below the 59.2 percent of 2018 and way below the 2020 turnout of 79.2 percent.
That means about 33,000 eligible voters did not vote in 2022. Further, 2,600 people who voted in 2018 did not vote in 2022.
Women and men turned out about equally at 30.0 and 30.4 percent, but Blacks only turned out at 22 percent, while whites turned out at 32 percent.
The “at large” voting system used by Moore County allowed all the county-wide winners to be determined by a small group of voters. For example, the five Pinehurst precincts turned out roughly four and a half times the voters that came out of the four northwestern Moore precincts in Board of Education District III candidate Pam Thompson’s race. That District III seat represents northern Moore County, so the race effectively was affected by voters not in the district. Thompson, the incumbent, lost that race to Shannon Davis.
In comparison, Fayetteville just had the opportunity to change its city charter to a voting method more similar to Moore County. It was defeated by 13 percentage points.
The Madness of Mandates
Low turnout means that election winners are supported by small coalitions of motivated voters.
In the case of the winning school board members — Pauline Bruno, Ken Benway and Davis — they were supported by an average of 26.6 percent of eligible voters. The two winning Moore County commissioners who faced challengers — Jim Vn Canon and Nick Picerno — won by an average of 35.2 percent.
In fact, roughly 10,000 registered Republicans (statistically closer to 15,000) did not vote for the leading vote getter in the school board race. Almost 7,000 people voted for Picerno but not for Bruno.
The top Democrat-supported candidate for Board of Education, Robin Calcutt, lost by less than 500 votes (0.6 percent of eligible voters).
Gerrymandered to Perfection
After the 2020 U.S. Census, the GOP-majority General Assembly redrew the current legislative districts to guarantee their dominance in North Carolina’s state legislature. Because of more than a decade of well-documented, publicly acknowledged gerrymandering by the state Republican Party, about half of North Carolinians voted for Democrats but the GOP will hold most of the power.
Gerrymandering has allowed politicians to stack the deck in their favor by packing their opponents’ supporters into a few voting districts or spreading them out over multiple districts to render them powerless.
In doing so, these Republicans have made themselves democracy-proof.
The Courts Will Decide
Nothing will change until the courts make lawmakers change. Court-ordered maps in the state’s congressional races yielded a 7-7 split this year, which makes a lot of sense in this solidly “purple” state.
However, we can expect the GOP to redraw those maps once again to ensure most of the districts deliver Republicans in future elections.
And it would take the courts, which at the appellate level will be under almost total GOP control after the election, to show some backbone and end it. You can imagine the damage to our democracy if this new court, made up of supposedly impartial defenders of justice, allows such an obvious injustice to transpire.
All this goes to show that you can organize to perfection, but gerrymandering will always have the final say.
The Color of Coincidence?
The two flipped state Senate seats were in the eastern part of the state, and both replaced Blacks.
Republican redistricting claimed 20-year legislator Sen. Toby Fitch of Rocky Mount (Black), who lost to former GOP Sen. Buck Newton. And an appointed Republican Senator, Bobby Hanig, defeated Democrat Valerie Jordan (Black) in the northeastern coastal district.
In the House, Republicans were successful in unseating four incumbent Democrats, all of whom are minorities. They include three Blacks and a Latino.
About Abortion
Reproductive freedom in North Carolina will come down to one vote.
The GOP fell a single vote short of having supermajorities in both the state House and Senate. They extended their majority in the House but fell one vote short of the super majority needed to overturn a potential gubernatorial veto of any abortion legislation. Republicans won a super majority in the Senate.
This means Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto is still the only check on the General Assembly’s worst impulses. Republicans have made no secret about their goal to eliminate ore restrict reproductive freedom, despite overwhelming public support for abortion rights. Defending abortion will come down to Democrats upholding Cooper’s veto by a single vote, should an abortion bill get passed.
This means Democrats can’t get sick or miss a surprise vote, which is something House Speaker Tim Moore has pulled in the past.
Lowell Simon is a retired business owner and former public school teacher. He ran twice unsuccessfully for public office and most recently was campaign manager for State Senate Democratic candidate Frank McNeill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.