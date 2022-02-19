After the Pandemic:
How We Go Now
Next month marks two years since the arrival of COVID-19 in Moore County. In that time, according to the Moore County Health Department, almost 24,000 of us — a quarter of the county’s overall population — have tested positive for the virus. The real number, however, is likely much higher, since an unknown number of infections were never reported to doctors or health officials.
In the year since three vaccines have been available, about 57 percent of us have received a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot. A smaller percentage — 30 percent — have chosen to receive a booster.
These numbers are not mutually exclusive. Vaccinated individuals have gotten coronavirus, especially the highly contagious Omicron variant now apparently on the wane. Likewise, there are unvaccinated individuals who have remained well — or were infected but unaffected.
We may never quantify the real value of precautions like wearing face masks, crowd limits and social distancing, but the preponderance of research shows they helped keep spread of the disease from being worse.
It would appear at this stage that the COVID-19 epidemic-turned-pandemic is turning yet again, this time into “endemic” — a thing that will always be with us. And so it is time we learn to live with what we can’t rise above.
Vaccination Still the Way
COVID, in whatever form it takes from this point, is here to stay. Vaccination rates have grown “sticky,” meaning that they are not likely to change much in the future. People who want vaccines have gotten vaccines and will likely ascribe to whatever booster regimen the medical community develops. People who have never gotten vaccinated will, in all likelihood, remain that way. No amount of marketing asking them to “take one for the team” is going to be effective. Short of a new COVID strain that greatly increases its lethality, we appear to be locked in.
That doesn’t mean we should give up on trying. Vaccines have proved over their history to be effective, from small pox to shingles. Like the flu or pneumonia shots, COVID vaccines have blocked some infections from occurring and lessened the effects for those who still got sick. The coronavirus vaccines have proven to be safe and effective for the vast majority of the population.
Local public health officials have an important role from here in managing information about the coronavirus. It will be critical to keep people updated on the virus’ progression and prevalence. And it will be important to get into underserved communities — the homeless, migrant workers — to provide education on the virus and common sense precautions available to them.
Much Has Changed
For the rest of us, endemic life should look more like what we’ve always known it to be. One of the last government-mandated mask mandates locally ended Monday night when the Moore County Board of Education reduced its policy on mask-wearing from mandatory to optional.
It had become blindingly obvious the schools were unevenly enforcing the policy to begin with. Exhibit A: pictures of most any recent high school athletic event, at which virtually every person was wearing a mask at chin level, if at all.
If you feel more secure and healthier wearing a face mask, you should wear one. If a business requires a mask for entry and service, then that must be respected and complied with. Expect your doctor’s office to keep requiring masks for some time.
Two years ago, we knew virtually nothing about the coronavirus. In the absence of any information about a virus causing widespread illness and death, the world froze and shut down, afraid we would crash the healthcare system. In time, we emerged with great caution and tactics to lessen the risk of infection.
Today, there are proven, safe and effective vaccines. There are established treatments. And there have been responses enacted — from better ventilation equipment in buildings to fewer tables in restaurants — to live life endemically.
Ready or not, here we come.
(1) comment
More gibberish and fear mongering. “We may never quantify the real value of precautions like wearing face masks, crowd limits and social distancing, but the preponderance of research shows they helped keep spread of the disease from being worse.” Wrong. The latest Johns Hopkins study, and dozens of others show no health benefits resulted from lockdowns. States and countries with no lockdowns, no mask rules or social distancing faired as well or better than those with them. Everything predicted by the CDC and parroted by the media has been wrong. Yes, we will experience annual flu viruses just as we have since the dawn of man. Get a backbone and move on.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.