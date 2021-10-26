Our local town council elections are nonpartisan and for that I am thankful. Watching the vitriol from national politics turn our local school board meetings into a circus of conspiracy theorists, threats and insults reminds me that our town council chambers are next if we elect members from the same movement or those supported by them.
If you, like me, do not want to see the affairs of towns in Moore County descend into the same chaos, please make an informed vote this election season in your municipality.
The candidate choices are clear. Town councils affect our lives much more directly than national or even state offices, yet participation in the vote is always lower when no higher office is on the ballot. I encourage everyone to bring civility and reason back to our public discourse. Let’s leave the hate, hostility and crazy to the social media and AM radio echo chambers where nothing is ever accomplished, no problems solved and no minds ever changed. Vote.
Stephen Cheek
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
