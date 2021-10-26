It was 15 years ago that Congress came together in a bipartisan effort to pass the Secure Fence Act of 2006. It directed the Department of Homeland Security to take appropriate actions to achieve “operational control” over U.S. land and maritime orders to “prevent unlawful entry.” It defined operational controls as the prevention of all unlawful entries into the U.S.
This included Sen. Barack Obama, who said in 2005: “We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked, and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently, and lawfully to become immigrants in this country.”
It included Sen. Chuck Schumer, who said in 2009: “Illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple …. People who enter the United States without permission are illegal aliens and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who enter the U.S. legally.”
And it included Sen. Joe Biden, who said in 2006, “Let me tell you something, folks, people are driving across that border with tons, tons — near me, tons —- of everything from byproducts from methamphetamine to cocaine to heroin, and it’s all coming through corrupt Mexico.”
For whatever reason, a decade later these same Democratic leaders were lambasting the border wall policy as “ immoral and ineffective,” even “racist,” and fiercely opposing any and every serious proposal aimed at enforcing immigration law.
Ed Taylor
Pinehurst
