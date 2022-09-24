The Inflation Reduction Act has been signed — now let’s make sure North Carolinians get the benefits.
The Inflation Reduction Act has been a source of much discussion ever since President Biden signed it into law. But regardless of how we feel about it, the money has been allocated, and we should make sure that money works for us in Moore County.
The act combines programs, fees and credits to increase the speed at which the U.S. adopts clean energy. It will give Americans rebates covering 50 to 100 percent of the cost of installing new, energy-saving home electric appliances, as well as a 30 percent rooftop solar tax credit to lower utility bills.
Even without the rebates and credits, it’s estimated that American households will save approximately $170 per year by 2030 due to lower electricity costs. The funding for clean domestic energy will also decrease the burden on taxpayers to subsidize fossil fuel costs or the deployment of our military to protect global trade routes around foreign oil production.
Farmers, who can implement climate solutions but often can’t afford to pay for investments, will get money for conservation. The cash will finance projects to help store carbon in soil and trees, reduce methane, and switch to sustainable fertilizer and crop rotation methods.
Here in North Carolina, the benefits for residents include good-paying jobs. The Inflation Reduction Act will expand these opportunities, bringing an estimated $2.7 billion of investment in large-scale clean power generation and storage to North Carolina between now and 2030.
The economic opportunities here in North Carolina will spur production of batteries, solar panels and wind turbines and more.
With the Inflation Reduction Act now the law of the land, it’s essential our communities in North Carolina secure the full benefits available.
Susan Hulbert and Drew Eyerly
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(2) comments
Susan, from what I can understand of your letter, I could get a 100% rebate from the government on my purchase of a new Bosch 500 series dishwasher, that sounds great. Not sharing the trust of the government as you apparently have, would you allow me purchase it, in your name, put that on your credit, or just give me the cash, and you wait for that government rebate, you should get back around one thousand dollars, that's $1000.00. Please reply and confirm my request, thank you, and have a great evening.
This is an "act" of desperation. This is printing money to seduce the masses into believing that government spending is always the answer. And this absolutely will NOT reduce inflation, and the Democrats know it, and they think their knuckle dragging constituents are too stupid to figure it out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.