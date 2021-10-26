The candidates for election to the Southern Pines Town Council include one individual with the experience, training and ability to provide sustained and meaningful leadership for the community: Mike Saulnier.
His two years on the Town Council and his background as a garrison commander in the military superbly fit him to deal with the issues and concerns that will arise in Southern Pines over the next few years.
The remainder of the candidate group — a home builder, a small business owner, and a retired lawyer and educator — have none of the experience or qualifications that Southern Pines should demand in its leaders going forward. Even the Clement-Goodman bandwagon cannot suggest more than modest accomplishments.
The community deserves the sort of demonstrated leadership qualities that Mike Saulnier will bring to the council in the coming years. Do us all a favor and vote for him. He is one of the good guys.
Russell McAllister
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
