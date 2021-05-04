A note of thanks to the hundreds of volunteers who gave their time and joined together to pick up roadside trash. On a recent litter pickup, we found the typical beer cans and fast-food wrappers but also an alarming amount of construction type debris.
U.S. data states that almost half of litter on roadways is a result of accidental or unintentional litter, usually debris that falls off improperly secured trash, recycling collection vehicles and pickup trucks. It is not hard to imagine that what we were collecting had accidentally blown out of the back of a truck, even the intact bag of kitchen trash.
So for all of us who use the roads and view the roadways, please make an effort to secure whatever you’re hauling in your truck bed.
Beth Hill
Southern Pines
